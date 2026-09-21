



The Central Bank of the Republic of Türkiye (CBRT) said on Monday that capacity utilization across the country's manufacturing sector climbed to 74.2% in September, marking a 0.7 percentage point increase from the previous month as industrial activity continued its upward trajectory. The monetary authority released the figures as part of its monthly business tendency survey, which tracks operational intensity across domestic production facilities.

Main Industrial Groups

Among the main industrial groups monitored by the central bank, intermediate goods maintained the strongest performance with a 74.5% utilization rate despite edging down 0.2 percentage points from August levels. Durable consumer goods recorded the weakest showing at 66.4%, contracting by 1.8 percentage points month-on-month according to the survey results.

Sectoral Performance

Breaking down the data by specific manufacturing branches, the CBRT noted that wood products manufacturing registered the highest capacity usage at 83.7%, reflecting robust activity in related supply chains. At the opposite end of the spectrum, the leather industry posted the lowest rate at 59.8%, significantly trailing the national average.

Survey Parameters

The central bank emphasized that the monthly figures derive from business tendency surveys conducted among domestic manufacturing units rather than official statistical measurements. A total of 1,982 companies participated in the September survey, though the bank stressed that the published data does not constitute official forecasts or reflect the institution's policy views on economic direction.