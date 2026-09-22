Home
Economy
Turkey Economy
Istanbul farms cover 14% of megacity, boosting grain output

Istanbul farms cover 14% of megacity, boosting grain output

Elif Şanlı
14:18, 22/09/2026, TuesdayU: Update: 14:28, 22/09/2026, Tuesday
AA
GoogleSee Yeni Şafak News More Often: Click and Add to Favorites on Google!
Istanbul farms cover 14% of megacity, boosting grain output
File photo

Istanbul’s provincial agriculture director Suat Parildar said the megacity’s 183,600 acres of cultivated land account for 14% of its total area and are driving economic growth through strategic grain production, as authorities report significant yield increases and expanded state subsidies for the current season.

Istanbul’s provincial director of agriculture and forestry Suat Parildar stated that the megacity’s 183,600 acres of cultivated land represent 14% of its total area and contribute significantly to Türkiye’s food security, with 82% of the cultivated area registered under a central production plan gathering 6,000 farmers.

Strategic crop yields surge

Authorities have designated forage crops and staple field crops — namely wheat, barley, sunflower, canola, dry beans and chickpeas — as strategic assets for inland agriculture. "The wheat production yield this year is 20-25% higher than last," Parildar said, building on the 133,074 metric tons of wheat and 25,209 tons of barley produced last year.

He noted that last year also yielded nearly 44,800 tons of sunflowers and around 14,195 tons of canola. Both crops are expected to see a nearly 30% production boost this year alongside similar increases for more than 60 tons of dry beans and 37 tons of chickpeas harvested during the previous season.

State subsidies and support programs

Ankara provided farmers operating in the city with over 525 million Turkish lira ($13.3 million) last year, which covered 100% of diesel fuel costs and 50% of fertilizer expenses, according to the provincial directorate. Subsidies for wheat, barley and forage crops were raised by over 18% this season to offset rising input costs.

Türkiye’s Agriculture and Forestry Ministry provided 75% grants to supply greenhouse plastics and distributed more than 2 million tomato, cucumber, lettuce and broccoli seedlings to local producers. The provincial directorate is working to preserve local heirloom varieties alongside commercial operations.

Logistics and export capacity

Parildar stated that growing subsidized crops within or adjacent to city limits offers massive logistical advantages to farmers. Local agricultural cooperatives can process and distribute regional harvests quickly to meet domestic demand and supply export markets.

Titles :istanbulsuat parildarwheat productionagricultural subsidiestürkiye agriculture and forestry ministryfood securitygreenhouse farmingankara
Page End
Yeni Şafak
TRENARFRRUUR
Turkey's Accumulation. International Media Group.

Welcome to the news source that sets Turkey's agenda! With its impartial, dynamic, and in-depth journalism, Yeni Şafak offers its readers an experience beyond current events. Get instant updates on what's happening in Turkey and worldwide, with news spanning a wide range from politics and economy to culture, arts, and sports. Access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere with its digital platforms; keep up with the agenda with Yeni Şafak!

Follow us on social media.
Download Mobile Apps

Carry the agenda in your pocket! With Yeni Şafak's mobile apps, get instant access to the latest news. A wide range of content, from politics to economy, sports to culture and arts, is at your fingertips! Easily download it on your iOS, Android, and Huawei devices to quickly access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere. Download now, don't miss out on developments around the world!

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Micro Sites
15 July

Relive the night of July 15th in every detail and witness the triumph of democracy with Yenisafak.com's July 15th microsite. Explore everything about the heroic story of July 15th through video content, exclusive interviews, and photo galleries.

Turkish Elections

On Yenisafak.com's election microsite, you'll find instant election data and detailed analyses of all elections in Turkey's political history, all in one place. Gain a comprehensive insight into Turkey's democratic process by examining election results and political developments from past to present. Be at the heart of the elections with live results and expert commentary!

Jerusalem: A City's Story

For Muslims, Jerusalem is not just a city, but a sacred heritage at the heart of Islam. Start exploring now to discover Jerusalem's unique place in the Islamic world and witness the contemporary significance of this ancient city!

Categories
Today
Türkiye
Video
Gallery
Columns
Archive Columns
WorldAfricaAmericaAsiaEuropeMiddle East
EconomyAutomotiveBusinessReal EstateTurkey EconomyWorld Economy
TechnologyGamesInternetMobileProduct NewsScienceSocial Media
LifeArchaeologyBookCinemaCulture and ArtsCurrentHealthInterviewTravelTv
SportsFootballBasketballVolleyballTennisF1CricketOlympics
Albayrak Media
CorporateContactRss

Maltepe Mah. Fetih Cad. No:6 34010 Zeytinburnu/İstanbul, Türkiyeiletisim@yenisafak.com+90 212 467 6515

Albayrak Media Sites
GztZ RaporuKetebeDerin Tarih SkyroadArkitektPost Öykü
LEGAL DISCLAIMER

The BIST name and logo are protected under a 'Protection Trademark Certificate' and cannot be used, quoted, or modified without permission. All information disclosed under the BIST name is fully copyrighted by BIST and may not be republished. Market data is provided by iDealdata Financial Technologies Inc. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.

© Net Medya, All right reserved. 2026