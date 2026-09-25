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Kazakhstan confirms 14 dead in Caspian Sea training tragedy

Kazakhstan confirms 14 dead in Caspian Sea training tragedy

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11:04, 25/09/2026, FridayU: Update: 11:06, 25/09/2026, Friday
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Kazakhstan confirms 14 dead in Caspian Sea training tragedy
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The Kazakh Defense Ministry announced on Friday that the death toll from a military training exercise in the Caspian Sea has risen to 14, after search teams recovered the bodies of two more servicemen swept away by sudden severe weather in the Mangystau region, vowing comprehensive support for bereaved families.


Kazakhstan's Defense Ministry on Friday confirmed that the death toll from a military training incident in the Caspian Sea has climbed to 14, after severe weather conditions swept 17 servicemen into the water during a combat exercise in the southwestern Mangystau region. The ministry said in a statement on Telegram that search and rescue operations had concluded following the recovery of two additional bodies on Friday morning.

"The leadership and personnel of the Ministry of Defense and the Armed Forces of the Republic of Kazakhstan extend their deepest and most sincere condolences to the families and loved ones of the deceased servicemen," the ministry said. "The families of the fallen will receive all necessary comprehensive, financial, and psychological support," it added.

Weather blamed for disaster

The incident occurred Thursday when 17 servicemen were swept away while conducting combat training missions in the Mangystau region, with authorities attributing the disaster to a sudden deterioration in weather and intensifying winds. The ministry initially confirmed nine deaths before announcing the updated toll on Friday, noting that Defense Minister Dauren Kosanov had urgently deployed a commission to establish the circumstances behind the tragedy.

National mourning declared

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed an order Thursday declaring Friday a national day of mourning for the victims. The Caspian Sea — the world's largest inland body of water — borders Kazakhstan's southwestern coast, where military exercises are regularly conducted despite variable weather conditions.

Titles :kazakhstancaspian seakassym-jomart tokayevdauren kosanovmangystaumilitary exercisekazakh armed forces
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