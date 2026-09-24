Kazakhstan's Defense Ministry confirmed on Thursday that nine servicemen died after being swept out to sea during a naval military exercise in the Caspian Sea, with officials attributing the incident to a sudden deterioration in weather conditions and intensifying winds.

Casualties and rescue

The servicemen were carrying out a combat training mission in the country's southwestern Mangystau region when the accident occurred, the ministry said in a statement. "According to preliminary information, 19 servicemen were swept out to sea," the statement said, noting that three personnel were rescued and search efforts continue for the remaining seven.

Investigation underway

Defense Minister Dauren Kosanov urgently deployed to the site to establish the circumstances behind the incident and coordinate search and rescue operations, according to the statement. A commission led by Kosanov is overseeing the efforts to locate the missing personnel.

"Further information regarding the progress of the search operation and the condition of the servicemen will be released as data is received and verified," the ministry added.