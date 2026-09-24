Kyrgyzstan's parliament on Thursday adopted a resolution scheduling the country's next presidential election for January 27, 2027, according to an announcement by the Supreme Council's press service. The Jogorku Kenesh, as the legislature is known, took the vote during Thursday's session, with all 86 deputies present supporting the measure, according to the AKIpress news agency.

Voter participation provisions

Parliament Speaker Marlen Mamataliev stated that the January date was chosen to "encourage active voter participation in the election campaign," adding that citizens who vote will receive their full wages for that workday. He also noted that deputies or the president may continue exercising their powers if they register as candidates, citing Article 21 of the electoral law as "essential for ensuring state stability."

Legal framework

"Today, the Jogorku Kenesh fulfilled the duty mandated by the Constitution," Mamataliev said. "Following the adoption of this resolution, the electoral process will proceed in the manner prescribed by law. Now, all parties must strictly observe the requirements of the law and act in accordance with them," he added. The January 2027 contest will determine the successor to the current administration under Kyrgyzstan's constitutional framework.