Home
World
Asia
Albanese warns Indo-Pacific not 'chessboard' for powers

Albanese warns Indo-Pacific not 'chessboard' for powers

Yenişafak English AA
12:00, 24/09/2026, Thursday
AA
GoogleSee Yeni Şafak News More Often: Click and Add to Favorites on Google!
Albanese warns Indo-Pacific not 'chessboard' for powers
AA
Austrian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese declared in New York that the post-1945 world order is no longer fit for purpose, warning Washington and Beijing that the Indo-Pacific is not a chessboard for superpower rivalry and urging recognition that regional states are authors of their own future rather than spectators.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese warned on Thursday that the Indo-Pacific is not a "chessboard" for global superpowers, declaring the post-1945 world order unfit for purpose as strategic competition between the United States and China reshapes the region, according to the Australian Broadcasting Corporation. Speaking in New York during a major foreign policy address, Albanese identified the rivalry between Washington and Beijing as the "most consequential" factor shaping regional dynamics.

"How Washington and Beijing manage their relationship matters profoundly. But it cannot be the only lens through which we see the region," he said, referring to continued efforts by both powers to expand their influence across the Indo-Pacific. The Australian leader emphasized that regional nations are not mere "spectators" to great power competition but active participants who are "writing their own script."

Middle powers unite

His remarks about the rules-based order echoed similar warnings from Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, who has warned that middle powers must unite because "if we're not at the table, we're on the menu." Albanese stressed that Canberra must help shape the emerging international system by building new partnerships and defending the principles governing interstate relations while rejecting the notion that military might determines right.

He noted that Australia intends to play a constructive role in establishing frameworks that reflect contemporary power realities rather than outdated postwar structures. The speech marked Canberra's clearest articulation yet of its ambition to secure a seat at the table in any future multilateral reordering.

Ukraine security agreement

The prime minister's visit to New York included a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Wednesday, during which the two leaders signed a decade-long security agreement. Albanese announced an additional $60 million in funding to assist Kyiv's defense against Russia, stating that the investment reflects Canberra's commitment to sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Albanese reflected on Moscow's initial expectations for a rapid victory, saying: "I think Russia thought it could just steamroll through in a matter of weeks, and what we have found is the people of Ukraine were underestimated." The new security pact and financial assistance bring Australia's total military support for Ukraine to significant levels as the conflict continues with no immediate resolution in sight.

Titles :anthony albanesevolodymyr zelenskyymark carneyaustraliaindo-pacificnew yorkukraineus-china relations
Page End
Yeni Şafak
TRENARFRRUUR
Turkey's Accumulation. International Media Group.

Welcome to the news source that sets Turkey's agenda! With its impartial, dynamic, and in-depth journalism, Yeni Şafak offers its readers an experience beyond current events. Get instant updates on what's happening in Turkey and worldwide, with news spanning a wide range from politics and economy to culture, arts, and sports. Access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere with its digital platforms; keep up with the agenda with Yeni Şafak!

Follow us on social media.
Download Mobile Apps

Carry the agenda in your pocket! With Yeni Şafak's mobile apps, get instant access to the latest news. A wide range of content, from politics to economy, sports to culture and arts, is at your fingertips! Easily download it on your iOS, Android, and Huawei devices to quickly access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere. Download now, don't miss out on developments around the world!

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Micro Sites
15 July

Relive the night of July 15th in every detail and witness the triumph of democracy with Yenisafak.com's July 15th microsite. Explore everything about the heroic story of July 15th through video content, exclusive interviews, and photo galleries.

Turkish Elections

On Yenisafak.com's election microsite, you'll find instant election data and detailed analyses of all elections in Turkey's political history, all in one place. Gain a comprehensive insight into Turkey's democratic process by examining election results and political developments from past to present. Be at the heart of the elections with live results and expert commentary!

Jerusalem: A City's Story

For Muslims, Jerusalem is not just a city, but a sacred heritage at the heart of Islam. Start exploring now to discover Jerusalem's unique place in the Islamic world and witness the contemporary significance of this ancient city!

Categories
Today
Türkiye
Video
Gallery
Columns
Archive Columns
WorldAfricaAmericaAsiaEuropeMiddle East
EconomyAutomotiveBusinessReal EstateTurkey EconomyWorld Economy
TechnologyGamesInternetMobileProduct NewsScienceSocial Media
LifeArchaeologyBookCinemaCulture and ArtsCurrentHealthInterviewTravelTv
SportsFootballBasketballVolleyballTennisF1CricketOlympics
Albayrak Media
CorporateContactRss

Maltepe Mah. Fetih Cad. No:6 34010 Zeytinburnu/İstanbul, Türkiyeiletisim@yenisafak.com+90 212 467 6515

Albayrak Media Sites
GztZ RaporuKetebeDerin Tarih SkyroadArkitektPost Öykü
LEGAL DISCLAIMER

The BIST name and logo are protected under a 'Protection Trademark Certificate' and cannot be used, quoted, or modified without permission. All information disclosed under the BIST name is fully copyrighted by BIST and may not be republished. Market data is provided by iDealdata Financial Technologies Inc. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.

© Net Medya, All right reserved. 2026