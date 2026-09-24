Albanese warns Indo-Pacific not 'chessboard' for powers

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese warned on Thursday that the Indo-Pacific is not a "chessboard" for global superpowers, declaring the post-1945 world order unfit for purpose as strategic competition between the United States and China reshapes the region, according to the Australian Broadcasting Corporation. Speaking in New York during a major foreign policy address, Albanese identified the rivalry between Washington and Beijing as the "most consequential" factor shaping regional dynamics.

"How Washington and Beijing manage their relationship matters profoundly. But it cannot be the only lens through which we see the region," he said, referring to continued efforts by both powers to expand their influence across the Indo-Pacific. The Australian leader emphasized that regional nations are not mere "spectators" to great power competition but active participants who are "writing their own script."

Middle powers unite

His remarks about the rules-based order echoed similar warnings from Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, who has warned that middle powers must unite because "if we're not at the table, we're on the menu." Albanese stressed that Canberra must help shape the emerging international system by building new partnerships and defending the principles governing interstate relations while rejecting the notion that military might determines right.

He noted that Australia intends to play a constructive role in establishing frameworks that reflect contemporary power realities rather than outdated postwar structures. The speech marked Canberra's clearest articulation yet of its ambition to secure a seat at the table in any future multilateral reordering.

Ukraine security agreement

The prime minister's visit to New York included a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Wednesday, during which the two leaders signed a decade-long security agreement. Albanese announced an additional $60 million in funding to assist Kyiv's defense against Russia, stating that the investment reflects Canberra's commitment to sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Albanese reflected on Moscow's initial expectations for a rapid victory, saying: "I think Russia thought it could just steamroll through in a matter of weeks, and what we have found is the people of Ukraine were underestimated." The new security pact and financial assistance bring Australia's total military support for Ukraine to significant levels as the conflict continues with no immediate resolution in sight.