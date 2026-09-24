Italy's National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology raised the aviation alert to its highest level on Thursday as Mount Etna emitted an ash cloud approximately 4 kilometers (2.5 miles) high, according to Rai News. The Catania-based Etna Observatory issued a red Volcano Observatory Notice for Aviation as ash dispersed from the summit craters toward the south-southeast, with seismic monitoring indicating tremors remained at medium-low levels.

Aviation Impact

The activity had not affected operations at Catania's Vincenzo Bellini International Airport at the time of the report. Officials continue to monitor Etna — one of Europe's most active volcanoes — as ash emissions frequently disrupt regional air traffic when plumes reach commercial cruising altitudes.