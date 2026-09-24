Mount Etna ash cloud prompts Italy's highest aviation alert
Italy's National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology issued its highest aviation alert on Thursday after Mount Etna emitted an ash cloud reaching 4 kilometers, though volcanic tremors remained at medium-low levels and Catania airport continued normal operations.
Italy's National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology raised the aviation alert to its highest level on Thursday as Mount Etna emitted an ash cloud approximately 4 kilometers (2.5 miles) high, according to Rai News. The Catania-based Etna Observatory issued a red Volcano Observatory Notice for Aviation as ash dispersed from the summit craters toward the south-southeast, with seismic monitoring indicating tremors remained at medium-low levels.
Aviation Impact
The activity had not affected operations at Catania's Vincenzo Bellini International Airport at the time of the report. Officials continue to monitor Etna — one of Europe's most active volcanoes — as ash emissions frequently disrupt regional air traffic when plumes reach commercial cruising altitudes.