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UK establishes a military space fleet

UK establishes a military space fleet

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12:29, 24/09/2026, ThursdayU: Update: 12:30, 24/09/2026, Thursday
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UK establishes a military space fleet
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Britain is creating a dedicated military space unit to defend its orbital interests and satellites against hostile interference, the Royal Air Force (RAF) has announced, as Western powers move to counter growing threats in space.

The Royal Air Force said in a written statement that the new fleet, named "No 3 Space Effects Squadron," will bring together personnel from all levels of the armed forces. Its stated mission is to safeguard the country's space-based assets, block hostile interference with satellites, and deter adversaries' actions in orbit. The unit will focus on protecting satellites currently operating in orbit.

Part of a wider space family

The squadron will join an existing structure that includes "No 1 Space Operations Squadron," which carries out observation and warning tasks against hostile space activity, and "No 2 Space Warning Squadron." Unlike those units, the new fleet will take direct action against such threats. It will be equipped for both offensive and defensive missions, including electronic warfare and counter-satellite weapons.

What the fleet will do

According to the RAF, the unit will be capable of responding directly to hostile actions in space, a shift from monitoring and warning toward active defense. The announcement did not specify the fleet's size, location, or timeline for full operational readiness.

Titles :spaceUKRAFsatellitesdefence
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