Home
World
Middle East
Iran speaker warns no oil will flow if Tehran is blocked

Iran speaker warns no oil will flow if Tehran is blocked

Yenişafak English AA
14:03, 29/09/2026, TuesdayU: Update: 14:22, 29/09/2026, Tuesday
AA
GoogleSee Yeni Şafak News More Often: Click and Add to Favorites on Google!
Iran speaker warns no oil will flow if Tehran is blocked
AA
Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf has warned that no country in the region will be able to export oil if Iran is prevented from doing so. He said Tehran will not back down under what he called air or commercial blockades, as the Strait of Hormuz standoff drags on.

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf warned Tuesday that no state in the region would manage to sell oil should Iran be barred from exporting its own, according to the state-run IRNA news agency. "The US and other countries should know, as we have said, that in a region where we cannot sell oil, no one will sell oil," Qalibaf said, framing the threat around the Strait of Hormuz, the narrow chokepoint at the mouth of the Gulf through which roughly a fifth of the world's crude normally passes.

Oil exports at zero amid war and sanctions

The warning lands as Iran faces heavy curbs on its crude sales linked to its conflict with Washington and US sanctions. Iran's Central Bank governor said in August that the country's oil exports had dropped to zero, stating that Tehran was no longer shipping crude because of the war and the penalties. The US military said on Sept. 19 that more than 1 billion barrels of crude had moved through the Strait of Hormuz in recent months with American military assistance, while claiming Iran had exported "zero barrels" under what Washington calls its "ironclad blockade." Qalibaf countered that the pressure cuts both ways. "If our security is not guaranteed, no infrastructure will be safe," he said.


Tehran ties reopening to US commitments

Earlier this month, Qalibaf warned that US energy infrastructure and assets around the Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz could face Iranian retaliation if Washington struck Iran's oil and gas facilities. He also dismissed recent remarks by US President Donald Trump on the Strait of Hormuz and vessel traffic as a repeat of earlier American claims. Trump on Saturday rejected an Iranian proposal to reopen the Strait of Hormuz to normal commercial traffic within seven days, calling Tehran's conditions unacceptable and asserting Washington already held "total control" of the waterway. Under Tehran's plan, Washington would release frozen Iranian assets, lift oil sanctions and end the US naval blockade on Iranian ports, after which Iran would reopen the strait and talks on a final agreement would begin. Iran has kept the Strait of Hormuz restricted while demanding that Washington honor commitments under a June memorandum of understanding, saying the waterway will not fully reopen until its conditions are met.

Qatari mediation and warnings to Washington

On Monday, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Qatari mediators will present the US with new ideas discussed with Tehran on how to satisfy Iran's conditions for reopening the Strait of Hormuz. Qalibaf also cautioned Washington against piling on more pressure, saying Iran will not retreat in the face of what he described as "air or commercial blockades." "The leaders of the White House should know that Iran, a wise nation that has made history, will never retreat because of lines being drawn, speeches, or air or commercial blockades," he said, adding that Iran's response to "any threat or adventurism" would be "regrettable and swift." The standoff traces back to February, when the US and Israel launched a war against Iran; Tehran struck back at Israeli and US targets in the region before a ceasefire was reached in April. Washington and Tehran later signed a memorandum of understanding in June on freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz, but implementation stalled over disagreements about security in the strategic waterway as tensions continue to climb.


SEO Tags: Iran, Oil, Hormuz, Qalibaf, Sanctions

Titles :IranMohammad Bagher QalibafOil
Page End
Yeni Şafak
TRENARFRRUUR
Turkey's Accumulation. International Media Group.

Welcome to the news source that sets Turkey's agenda! With its impartial, dynamic, and in-depth journalism, Yeni Şafak offers its readers an experience beyond current events. Get instant updates on what's happening in Turkey and worldwide, with news spanning a wide range from politics and economy to culture, arts, and sports. Access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere with its digital platforms; keep up with the agenda with Yeni Şafak!

Follow us on social media.
Download Mobile Apps

Carry the agenda in your pocket! With Yeni Şafak's mobile apps, get instant access to the latest news. A wide range of content, from politics to economy, sports to culture and arts, is at your fingertips! Easily download it on your iOS, Android, and Huawei devices to quickly access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere. Download now, don't miss out on developments around the world!

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Micro Sites
15 July

Relive the night of July 15th in every detail and witness the triumph of democracy with Yenisafak.com's July 15th microsite. Explore everything about the heroic story of July 15th through video content, exclusive interviews, and photo galleries.

Turkish Elections

On Yenisafak.com's election microsite, you'll find instant election data and detailed analyses of all elections in Turkey's political history, all in one place. Gain a comprehensive insight into Turkey's democratic process by examining election results and political developments from past to present. Be at the heart of the elections with live results and expert commentary!

Jerusalem: A City's Story

For Muslims, Jerusalem is not just a city, but a sacred heritage at the heart of Islam. Start exploring now to discover Jerusalem's unique place in the Islamic world and witness the contemporary significance of this ancient city!

Categories
Today
Türkiye
Video
Gallery
Columns
Archive Columns
WorldAfricaAmericaAsiaEuropeMiddle East
EconomyAutomotiveBusinessReal EstateTurkey EconomyWorld Economy
TechnologyGamesInternetMobileProduct NewsScienceSocial Media
LifeArchaeologyBookCinemaCulture and ArtsCurrentHealthInterviewTravelTv
SportsFootballBasketballVolleyballTennisF1CricketOlympics
Albayrak Media
CorporateContactRss

Maltepe Mah. Fetih Cad. No:6 34010 Zeytinburnu/İstanbul, Türkiyeiletisim@yenisafak.com+90 212 467 6515

Albayrak Media Sites
GztZ RaporuKetebeDerin Tarih SkyroadArkitektPost Öykü
LEGAL DISCLAIMER

The BIST name and logo are protected under a 'Protection Trademark Certificate' and cannot be used, quoted, or modified without permission. All information disclosed under the BIST name is fully copyrighted by BIST and may not be republished. Market data is provided by iDealdata Financial Technologies Inc. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.

© Net Medya, All right reserved. 2026