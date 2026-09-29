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Kremlin urges Iran to stay in nuclear treaty

Kremlin urges Iran to stay in nuclear treaty

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14:06, 29/09/2026, TuesdayU: Update: 14:23, 29/09/2026, Tuesday
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Kremlin urges Iran to stay in nuclear treaty
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Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov

Russia has called on Iran to remain a responsible party to the Non-Proliferation Treaty after Tehran signaled it may withdraw. The Kremlin said remarks by an Iranian parliamentary official need clarification, stressing that the NPT is the cornerstone of the global non-proliferation regime.

The Kremlin pressed Iran on Tuesday to stay "a responsible party" to the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT), after signals from Tehran that it could pull out of the nuclear accord. Speaking to reporters at a press briefing, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Moscow had picked up statements about a possible Iranian withdrawal from Ali Nikzad, the Iranian parliament's deputy speaker, and that the remarks needed further clarification. "We would not want Iran to withdraw from the NPT. We consider the NPT to be the cornerstone of the non-proliferation regime. And we do hope that Iran will remain an important and responsible party to this treaty," Peskov said.

Iranian parliament weighs withdrawal motion

Peskov's comments followed reports Monday in Iranian media, including the state-run broadcaster IRIB, that Nikzad said the country's parliament will review a "triple-urgency" motion to withdraw from the NPT. According to the reports, Nikzad said Tehran has no trust in the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) or its chief, Rafael Grossi, accusing him of conducting "merely superficial inspections and submits negative reports against Iran." He was also quoted as saying the motion is under review and will be deliberated on the same day it is formally tabled, with parliament also set to examine the international implications of the move.

Nuclear watchdog under fire

The exchange places the IAEA, the UN's nuclear watchdog, at the center of the dispute, with Iranian lawmakers questioning the credibility of its inspections and reporting. The NPT, which entered into force in 1970, underpins global efforts to prevent the spread of nuclear weapons and counts nearly every country as a member. A formal Iranian withdrawal would mark a significant shift in the non-proliferation landscape and draw scrutiny from major powers, including Russia, which has long positioned itself as a diplomatic player in the Iran nuclear file. For now, Moscow appears to be signaling that it wants Tehran to remain inside the framework while it seeks clarity on Iran's intentions.



Titles :Dmitry PeskovIranKremlinNPTRussiaNuclear
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