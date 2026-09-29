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Malaysia begins repatriating 1,476 Myanmar nationals

Malaysia begins repatriating 1,476 Myanmar nationals

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14:48, 29/09/2026, TuesdayU: Update: 15:14, 29/09/2026, Tuesday
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Malaysia begins repatriating 1,476 Myanmar nationals
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Malaysia has started sending home 1,476 Myanmar nationals aboard three Myanmar naval vessels. The first group includes 1,370 men, 79 women and 27 children, drawn from 14 immigration detention depots under a program Kuala Lumpur says is voluntary and agreed with Naypyidaw.

Malaysia started repatriating 1,476 Myanmar nationals Tuesday aboard three Myanmar naval vessels, in a move that follows months of negotiation between the two governments. The group is made up of 1,370 men, 79 women, 20 boys and seven girls, ranging in age from eight to 60, Malaysian state news agency Bernama reported, citing Home Ministry deputy secretary-general Makhzan Mahyuddin.

Detainees screened before departure

The returnees came from 14 immigration detention depots and were identified by Myanmar before their names were submitted to Malaysia through a diplomatic note dated Aug. 13. Malaysia says the program is voluntary and is being carried out under procedures agreed with Myanmar. Before being moved to the Royal Malaysian Navy base in Lumut, the returnees underwent health checks and identity verification. They are traveling home aboard the Myanmar naval vessel UMS Moattama, accompanied by UMS King Sin Phyu Shin and the hospital ship UMS Thanlwin, according to Bernama.

Anwar secured deal for 5,000 returnees

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim announced last month that Myanmar had agreed to accept 5,000 Myanmar nationals from Malaysia, after which the Home Ministry began identification and screening. Anwar later said he planned to invite Myanmar military leader Min Aung Hlaing to Malaysia for further talks on gradually returning refugees, while seeking guarantees for their safety and access to medical care. "People ask why we do not simply send them back. Send them where? Myanmar had refused to accept them before," Anwar said, according to the New Straits Times. "Now, because of our good relations with Myanmar, they have agreed to take back 5,000 from Malaysia," he said in Simpang Durian town in Jelebu district of Negeri Sembilan state on July 29.

Regional context

Malaysia has long hosted large numbers of Myanmar nationals, many of them Rohingya who fled persecution at home, and the repatriation program has drawn attention from rights groups monitoring the treatment of returnees. The transfer marks one of the larger group returns in recent years and signals a shift in how Kuala Lumpur and Naypyidaw are managing the issue through direct negotiations rather than unilateral deportations.



Titles :MalaysiaMin Aung HlaingMyanmarNegeri SembilanRepatriationRefugeesAnwar
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