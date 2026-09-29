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UNHCR warns over Malaysia plan to return 1,500 Myanmar nationals

UNHCR warns over Malaysia plan to return 1,500 Myanmar nationals

Elif Şanlı
16:04, 29/09/2026, TuesdayU: Update: 16:05, 29/09/2026, Tuesday
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UNHCR warns over Malaysia plan to return 1,500 Myanmar nationals
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The UN refugee agency has raised concerns over Malaysia’s reported plan to send about 1,500 Myanmar nationals back to Myanmar, citing continuing armed conflict, violence and rights violations. UNHCR said conditions in Myanmar currently do not provide the safeguards needed for returns to be considered safe, dignified and sustainable.

The UN refugee agency has expressed concern about Malaysia’s reported preparations to return around 1,500 Myanmar nationals, saying the continuing conflict and widespread rights abuses in Myanmar raise serious protection concerns.

UNHCR urges caution over returns

UNHCR spokesperson Matthew Saltmarsh told reporters in Geneva on Tuesday that the group was still believed to be in Malaysia and that efforts to intervene were continuing as the reported return process approached.

Saltmarsh described the situation as “very fluid” and said UNHCR was closely monitoring developments surrounding the Myanmar nationals.

The agency maintains that the security and humanitarian situation inside Myanmar does not currently meet the conditions required for people to return safely. UNHCR has pointed to continuing armed conflict, violence and reported human rights violations across the country.

International law cited by UN agency

UNHCR said the principle of non-refoulement remains central to decisions involving people who could face serious danger after being returned. The agency stressed that international law prohibits sending individuals to places where they could be exposed to persecution, torture, severe harm or threats to their lives and security.

The UN agency said it remains willing to work with Malaysia through technical assistance, policy discussions and capacity-building programs. Such cooperation, it said, could help strengthen protection mechanisms and ensure that people in need have access to appropriate safeguards.

Return preparations reported in Malaysia

Local media reports indicated that dozens of buses arrived under police escort at a stadium close to the Lumut naval base in northwestern Malaysia on Tuesday. The location was reportedly being used as part of preparations for the return process.

The reported developments come as Myanmar continues to face a complex security and humanitarian crisis, making the treatment and status of Myanmar nationals abroad a continuing issue for regional governments and international organizations.

Titles :MalaysiaMyanmarUNHCR
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