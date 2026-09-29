Türkiye urged to seize new trade routes as China shifts exports

The Foreign Economic Relations Board of Türkiye (DEIK) says Türkiye could gain new opportunities as China redirects exports toward alternative markets following the rise of US trade barriers. The shift is reshaping global trade flows and increasing the importance of Türkiye’s geographic position between Europe, Asia, the Middle East and Africa.

China turns to new markets

A DEIK analysis examining changes in China’s foreign trade found that the country’s share of exports going to the US fell to 11.14% in 2025, down from 14.68% a year earlier. The decline came as higher US customs tariffs and protectionist measures altered established trade patterns.

DEIK Chairman Nail Olpak said Tuesday that the impact of protectionist policies extends beyond the commercial relationship between China and the US. According to Olpak, changing trade conditions are prompting China to establish stronger channels across regions including the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), Africa, the Middle East and Europe.

Chinese exports to Africa rose 25.9% between 2024 and 2025, while shipments to the Middle East increased 9.7% and exports to the European Union climbed 8.6%. Nigeria, the United Arab Emirates and Germany emerged as particularly significant destinations in their respective regions.

Türkiye faces both opportunity and competition

Olpak said Türkiye should closely follow China’s geographic expansion because many of the markets receiving greater volumes of Chinese goods are also important destinations for Turkish companies. He pointed to Africa, the Middle East and Europe as regions where Türkiye already has established commercial ties and where Turkish businesses are seeking further growth.

The DEIK assessment highlighted Türkiye’s manufacturing capacity, strategic location and logistics infrastructure as advantages at a time when international supply chains and trade routes are being reorganized. Chinese exports to Germany, Türkiye’s largest export market, rose 10.55% from 2024 to 2025.

DEIK said the increase in Chinese exports to Germany had not yet created a direct threat to Türkiye, but emphasized the need to watch developments carefully. The report also identified Africa and the Middle East as markets where growing Chinese competition could become increasingly important for Turkish exporters.

African and Gulf markets come into focus

The scale of the competition is particularly visible in Egypt and the UAE. China exported $20 billion worth of goods to Egypt in 2025, compared with $4 billion in Turkish exports. In the UAE, Chinese exports reached $72.9 billion, while Türkiye’s exports stood at $9.3 billion.

Olpak argued that Türkiye’s presence in Africa extends beyond conventional merchandise trade. Turkish companies have developed relationships through construction, investment and industrial cooperation, giving Türkiye a broader commercial footprint in the continent.

He also called on Turkish businesses to move toward higher-value products, stronger international brands and greater innovation, particularly in sectors such as electrical equipment where Chinese companies have a substantial presence.

A new competition for trust

Olpak said international commerce is increasingly being shaped not only by price and technology, but also by confidence between business partners. In this environment, he said Türkiye should position itself as a dependable and proactive participant in the emerging global trade system.

The DEIK analysis suggests that China’s search for alternative export markets is simultaneously creating openings and increasing competitive pressure for Türkiye. For Turkish companies, the changing geography of Chinese trade could therefore make market diversification, value-added production and stronger international partnerships increasingly important.