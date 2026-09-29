Türkiye economic confidence index rises to 101.3 in September

Türkiye's economic confidence index rose to 101.3 in September, up 0.7% from the previous month, according to official data, pointing to a more optimistic view of the country's overall economic situation. The gauge had stood at 100.6 in August before gaining 0.7 points this month. Readings above the 100 mark indicate positive sentiment about the general economy, while figures below that level reflect a pessimistic outlook.

Consumer and retail gauges post gains

The consumer confidence index advanced 1.3% month-on-month to reach 91.9 in September, while the retail trade confidence index increased 1.1% to stand at 111.3. The real sector confidence index for the manufacturing industry edged up 0.1% to 102.5, a modest improvement that suggests manufacturers remain cautiously positive about the months ahead.

Services steady as construction slips

The services confidence index held steady at 111.9, unchanged from the prior period, keeping its place as one of the stronger components of the overall measure. The construction confidence index was the sole sub-index to lose ground, slipping 0.2% to 83 in September compared with August. The mixed readings come as Türkiye continues to navigate inflation and monetary tightening, with policymakers and businesses closely tracking sentiment across key sectors of the economy.