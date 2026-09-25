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Türkiye, Russia 'complement' each other in $6B agri-trade: Moscow

Türkiye, Russia 'complement' each other in $6B agri-trade: Moscow

Elif Şanlı
13:35, 25/09/2026, FridayU: Update: 13:51, 25/09/2026, Friday
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Türkiye, Russia 'complement' each other in $6B agri-trade: Moscow
Russian Agricultural Minister Oksana Lut

Russian Agricultural Minister Oksana Lut said bilateral agricultural trade with Türkiye reached approximately $6 billion last year, describing the two nations as complementary partners where Moscow supplies grains and oilseeds while Ankara provides fruits and vegetables, and voiced confidence that geopolitical tensions would not disrupt supply chains.

Russian Agricultural Minister Oksana Lut told Anadolu this week that agricultural trade between Moscow and Ankara reached approximately $6 billion last year, describing the relationship as highly stable and mutually complementary despite broader geopolitical tensions.

Trade volume and stability

Speaking on the sidelines of the second International Forum on Veterinary Safety in Moscow, Lut stated that Russian exports to Türkiye currently exceed imports from the country. She emphasized that the bilateral flow remains balanced overall, with both nations maintaining consistent commercial ties through diversified agricultural portfolios.

Complementary exchange

Lut described her Turkish counterparts as "reliable partners" and expressed optimism that broader geopolitical disputes would not interrupt the mutually beneficial supply chain. "Türkiye and Russia complement each other in agriculture," she said, noting that Moscow ships grains, oilseeds, and processed oil products while receiving fruits and vegetables in return.

Veterinary cooperation

The minister spoke as the second International Forum on Veterinary Safety convened in Moscow, drawing agricultural officials from across Eurasia to discuss sanitary standards and cross-border food security protocols. The $6 billion trade volume marks a significant milestone in bilateral economic cooperation, with both sides seeking to expand veterinary safety mechanisms to facilitate further growth.

Titles :oksana lutrussiatürkiyemoscowagricultural tradebilateral tradefood securityveterinary safety
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