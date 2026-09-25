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UK will 'not acquiesce' in destruction of two-state solution: Miliband

UK will 'not acquiesce' in destruction of two-state solution: Miliband

Elif Şanlı
07:58, 25/09/2026, FridayU: Update: 08:05, 25/09/2026, Friday
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UK will 'not acquiesce' in destruction of two-state solution: Miliband
British Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband

British Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband said Thursday that new UK sanctions on illegal Israeli settlements signal London will "not acquiesce" in the destruction of the two-state solution, as he announced fresh humanitarian aid for Gaza and the occupied West Bank while demanding Israel lift aid restrictions immediately and end the conflict.

British Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband warned Thursday that the United Kingdom will "not acquiesce" in the destruction of the two-state solution, unveiling sweeping measures to ban imports from illegal Israeli settlements and cut financing for construction in occupied territories. The announcement marks a sharpening of London's stance against settlement expansion, which Miliband said threatens Palestinian statehood prospects "as never before."

Settlement sanctions

In a video message posted on the social media platform X, Miliband recalled Britain's recognition of Palestinian statehood at the United Nations a year ago as "long overdue." He stated that London is moving to prohibit trade with settlements and sever financial services facilitating their expansion, sending "a clear message" to both Jerusalem and the Palestinian territories. The foreign secretary emphasized that these steps demonstrate Britain's commitment to preserving the viability of a future Palestinian state.

Aid and accountability

Miliband also announced additional humanitarian support this week for Palestinians in the Gaza Strip and occupied West Bank, urging the Israeli government to "immediately and permanently lift restrictions on aid." He noted that Britain would continue international efforts to secure accountability for violations and press for a sustainable ceasefire to end the conflict.

The measures follow Britain's formal recognition of Palestine at the UN General Assembly in September 2024. They come amid mounting international scrutiny of settlement activity in the West Bank and sustained calls for humanitarian access to Gaza.

Titles :ed milibandunited kingdomisraeli settlementstwo-state solutionpalestine recognitiongaza stripwest bankhumanitarian aid
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