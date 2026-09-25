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World Bank approves $750M for Türkiye agrifood sector

World Bank approves $750M for Türkiye agrifood sector

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17:18, 25/09/2026, FridayU: Update: 17:29, 25/09/2026, Friday
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World Bank approves $750M for Türkiye agrifood sector
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The World Bank has approved a $750 million financing package for Türkiye's agrifood sector to enhance value chain competitiveness and boost agricultural productivity, bringing the Bank's total financing to over $9 billion this year, according to the Treasury and Finance Ministry.


The World Bank has approved a $750 million financing package for Türkiye's agrifood sector, a project to be implemented by the Agriculture and Forestry Ministry and the Agriculture and Rural Development Agency to enhance value chain competitiveness, according to the Treasury and Finance Ministry. Turkish Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek said cooperation with the World Bank on strengthening Türkiye's production ecosystem will continue. "Our efforts to secure long-term and favorable financing within our Medium-Term Program continue with a goal to prioritize sustainable growth and social welfare, and our support for agriculture and rural development will be sustained with this recent loan," he added.

Project objectives

The initiative aims to enhance competitiveness and integration of agricultural food value chains while increasing productivity and growth capacity of producers. Officials noted the financing will facilitate improved market access for agricultural businesses. The project represents a key component of Ankara's strategy to modernize the sector and strengthen rural economic development.

External financing portfolio

The new loan brings the World Bank's total long-term external financing to Türkiye to more than $9 billion for 2026. Treasury officials stated the government continues to prioritize favorable financing terms under the Medium-Term Program. The funding supports sustainable growth objectives while maintaining focus on social welfare improvements across rural communities.

Titles :mehmet simsekworld bankagrifood sectortreasury and finance ministrytürkiye economymedium-term programagricultural financing
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