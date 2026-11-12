Türkiye registered 102 geographical indication products in first 10 months

12/11/2026, Thursday19:10

Menu

Türkiye

EducationLocal NewsPolitics

World

Middle EastEuropeAmericaAsiaAfrica

Columns

Archive Columns

Sports

FootballBasketballMotor SportsVolleyballTennisF1Extreme SportsGolfCricketOlympics

Economy

Turkey EconomyWorld EconomyAutomotiveReal EstatePressad

Technology

İnternetScienceMobile

Life

CinemaTravelCulture And ArtsInterviewBookHealthArchaelogyCurrent

Video

NewsWorldSportsEconomyTechnologyLife

Gallery

NewsWorldSportsEconomyTechnologyLife

EDITION   :

TRTRENENARARFRFRRURUURUR

Notifications

You have no new notificationsHome
Turkish Aerospace Industries CEO Mehmet Demiroglu said Spain plans to purchase 15 additional Hurjet trainer aircraft after signing a deal for 30 of the Turkish-made supersonic jets, with deliveries to the European nation scheduled to begin in 2028.ASELSAN announced that its GOKALP Counter-UAV System successfully destroyed a target drone using a hit-to-kill interceptor during a live demonstration at the company's Ogulbey Technology Base, marking the entry of a fully mobile and cost-effective solution into Türkiye's autonomous air defense portfolio.President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Friday criticized the existing global order and the United Nations, warning that binding international accords and judicial rulings are increasingly ignored while the UN system lacks legitimacy for failing to reflect the will of the global community.Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said Thursday that Ankara has finalized preparations to submit the Mecca defense agreement to parliament for approval, stressing that the pact provides for mutual defense and does not authorize attacks or troop deployments to other countries.The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences on Wednesday awarded the 2026 Nobel Prize in Chemistry to Henri Kagan and Kenso Soai for discoveries explaining how molecular asymmetry essential to life emerges through autocatalysis, resolving a century-old mystery about homochirality with significant implications for drug development.

Türkiye registered 102 geographical indication products in first 10 months

Yenişafak English AA13:56, 12/11/2026, ThursdayG: Update: 17:33, 12/11/2026, Thursday
AA
See Yeni Şafak News More Often: Click and Add to Favorites on Google!
File photo

Türkiye registered 102 products under geographical indications in the first 10 months of 2026, taking the national total to 1,912 by the end of October as registration procedures for 805 applications remain ongoing, according to TURKPATENT data.

Geographical indication registrations increase

Türkiye registered 102 products under geographical indications during the first 10 months of 2026, according to data from the Turkish Patent and Trademark Office (TURKPATENT). An Anadolu compilation of TURKPATENT data showed that regional delicacies, traditional production methods and handicrafts passed down through generations across Türkiye are being protected through registration.

The number of registered geographical indication products reached 1,912 by the end of October, while registration procedures for 805 applications remain ongoing. The 10-month registrations covered traditional dishes, desserts, fruits, vegetables and handicrafts.

Regional specialties join the list

Hatay, known for its rich culinary heritage, accounted for 15 registrations during the period. The products added from the province included Antakya kerebic, Antakya sasico, Hatay abugannus, Hatay Arab kebab, Hatay haytali, Hatay musabbak dessert and Hatay zahterli kahke.

Seven products from the northern province of Corum received geographical indication status, among them Corum simit, water borek, Uyuk garlic, Osmancik tomato kavurma and Iskilip tray kebab. Gaziantep's additions included avrat salad, dis hedigi, chickpea crunchy halva, mastic halva and yemeni traditional leather shoes.

Ankara's newly registered products included Haymana sausage and yogurt, Polatli tripe soup and Cubuk tandir borek, while Bilecik added Bozuyuk lamb kokorec, Pazaryeri boza and Kizildamlar chestnut squash. Kayseri purov manti and poc kebab, Erzurum trotter soup, Kars noodle pilaf, Siirt pirtike soup and Trabzon ice cream were included as well.

Honey and handicrafts receive protection

The list also featured Canakkale oak honey, Erzincan astragalus honey, Semdinli honey and Zonguldak chestnut honey. Geographical indication registrations extended beyond food products to traditional handicrafts.

Adana twisted gold bracelets, Gaziantep yemeni shoes, Karapinar carpets, Camliyayla needle lace, Tokat needle lace, Trabzon undershirts and Vakfikebir black locks were registered, securing protection for traditional handicrafts. The registrations mark further steps toward preserving Anatolia's regional craftsmanship and passing traditional production techniques on to future generations.

Turkish coffee gains traditional product status

Turkish coffee was registered in Türkiye under the traditional product name category. The designation aims to protect product names used for at least 30 years and distinguished by traditional production methods, compositions or raw materials.

Geographical indication registrations are intended to preserve characteristics associated with specific regions, safeguard producers' rights, prevent imitation and provide consumers with accurate information. Authorities aim to support local production, strengthen rural development and preserve traditional manufacturing culture by promoting registered products, building their brands and expanding their commercial potential.

Titles :geographical indication productstürkiye geographical indicationsturkpatentturkish patent and trademark officehatay regional productsanatolian handicraftsturkish coffeetraditional product names
Comments

Comments you share on our site are a valuable resource for other users. Please be respectful of different opinions and other users. Avoid using rude, aggressive, derogatory, or discriminatory language.

Türkiye registered 102 geographical indication products in first 10 months
File photo
Cookie Preferences

Every category other than essential cookies stays off unless you turn it on. You can change your choice and withdraw your consent at any time. Cookie Notice

Essential Cookies3 cookies

Session, security and load-balancing cookies the site technically needs to work.

Cookie NameCookie Storage Period

ARRAffinity

Stored so that user requests can reach the same server.

For the duration of the session

kvkk-consent

Stores your cookie choice.

365 Days

cf_clearance

Stores the Cloudflare security check.

365 Days
Always active
Analytics Cookies4 cookies

Google Analytics cookies measuring visits and usage.

Cookie NameCookie Storage Period

_ga

A Google Analytics cookie that stores data to measure performance.

730 Days

_gid

A Google Analytics cookie that stores data to measure performance.

1 Days

_ga_XXXXXXX

Keeps the Google Analytics session state.

730 Days

_gat

Limits the Google Analytics request rate.

For the duration of the session
Marketing and Third-Party Content5 cookies

Cookies for ad measurement and embedded third-party content (Facebook Pixel, YouTube, Google Ads).

Cookie NameCookie Storage Period

_fbp

Used by Facebook Pixel for ad measurement and remarketing.

90 Days

GPS

Preference and measurement cookie of embedded YouTube videos.

For the duration of the session

YSC

Preference and measurement cookie of embedded YouTube videos.

For the duration of the session

VISITOR_INFO1_LIVE

Preference and measurement cookie of embedded YouTube videos.

180 Days

_gcl_au

Used by Google Ads for conversion measurement.

90 Days

Log in to your account.

Don't have an account?Sign-up.

By creating an account or signing in, you agree to the terms of use. To read the Privacy Policy and Terms of Use, click here.

© Net Medya, All right reserved.

Fatih Sultan Mehmet