Türkiye registered 102 geographical indication products in first 10 months

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Geographical indication registrations increase

Türkiye registered 102 products under geographical indications during the first 10 months of 2026, according to data from the Turkish Patent and Trademark Office (TURKPATENT). An Anadolu compilation of TURKPATENT data showed that regional delicacies, traditional production methods and handicrafts passed down through generations across Türkiye are being protected through registration.

The number of registered geographical indication products reached 1,912 by the end of October, while registration procedures for 805 applications remain ongoing. The 10-month registrations covered traditional dishes, desserts, fruits, vegetables and handicrafts.

Regional specialties join the list

Hatay, known for its rich culinary heritage, accounted for 15 registrations during the period. The products added from the province included Antakya kerebic, Antakya sasico, Hatay abugannus, Hatay Arab kebab, Hatay haytali, Hatay musabbak dessert and Hatay zahterli kahke.

Seven products from the northern province of Corum received geographical indication status, among them Corum simit, water borek, Uyuk garlic, Osmancik tomato kavurma and Iskilip tray kebab. Gaziantep's additions included avrat salad, dis hedigi, chickpea crunchy halva, mastic halva and yemeni traditional leather shoes.

Ankara's newly registered products included Haymana sausage and yogurt, Polatli tripe soup and Cubuk tandir borek, while Bilecik added Bozuyuk lamb kokorec, Pazaryeri boza and Kizildamlar chestnut squash. Kayseri purov manti and poc kebab, Erzurum trotter soup, Kars noodle pilaf, Siirt pirtike soup and Trabzon ice cream were included as well.

Honey and handicrafts receive protection

The list also featured Canakkale oak honey, Erzincan astragalus honey, Semdinli honey and Zonguldak chestnut honey. Geographical indication registrations extended beyond food products to traditional handicrafts.

Adana twisted gold bracelets, Gaziantep yemeni shoes, Karapinar carpets, Camliyayla needle lace, Tokat needle lace, Trabzon undershirts and Vakfikebir black locks were registered, securing protection for traditional handicrafts. The registrations mark further steps toward preserving Anatolia's regional craftsmanship and passing traditional production techniques on to future generations.

Turkish coffee gains traditional product status

Turkish coffee was registered in Türkiye under the traditional product name category. The designation aims to protect product names used for at least 30 years and distinguished by traditional production methods, compositions or raw materials.

Geographical indication registrations are intended to preserve characteristics associated with specific regions, safeguard producers' rights, prevent imitation and provide consumers with accurate information. Authorities aim to support local production, strengthen rural development and preserve traditional manufacturing culture by promoting registered products, building their brands and expanding their commercial potential.