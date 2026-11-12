Turkish president Erdogan urges cleaner, greener, fairer world

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Turkish president's COP31 message

At COP31, the UN Climate Change Conference in Türkiye, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday stressed the importance of leaving future generations a cleaner and more sustainable world.

In a social media post, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said, “The most precious legacy we can leave to future generations, before the world becomes uninhabitable, will be a cleaner, greener and fairer world.” He added, “As Türkiye, we are paving the way today and setting a very meaningful goal.”

COP31 engagements

The social media post also included a video featuring footage from COP31. At the Antalya EXPO Center, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan signed the commemorative board bearing the COP31 logo during the COP31 Leaders' Summit.

He continued his engagements at the meeting. Hosted by Türkiye for the first time, COP31 opened Monday in Antalya and will run through Nov. 20.

Leaders' Summit

The conference brings together 196 parties and the EU. The Leaders' Summit, hosted by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday and Thursday, brings together more than 100 leaders.

They represent 95 countries, with the countries represented at the summit spanning six continents. Seven international organizations are also represented.