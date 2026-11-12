China urges greater support for developing nations at Antalya COP31

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Support for developing countries

Chinese Vice President Han Zheng encouraged greater support for developing countries at the COP31 climate summit in Antalya, Türkiye, on Wednesday, to build a “clean and beautiful world.” He urged countries to strengthen climate resilience and enhance cooperation for disaster prevention.

Han urged openness and inclusiveness. He called for deepened international cooperation and more support and assistance for developing countries.

Climate risk preparedness

He said China would expand access to its AI-powered meteorological warning system. This would help more countries prepare for climate risks.

Han urged countries to implement early-warning systems, mitigation and adaptation measures. He also stressed the need to jointly build a “clean and beautiful world.”

South-South climate cooperation

He pledged to deepen South-South climate cooperation through the Africa Solar Belt. The pledge included the launch of the Global South Climate Action Leadership Program.

China will also contribute to the fair and effective implementation of the carbon offsetting scheme. The scheme concerns international aviation, Han added.