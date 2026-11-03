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Türkiye's trade minister discusses ties with Africa, Asia, Middle East

Türkiye's trade minister discusses ties with Africa, Asia, Middle East

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11:19, 03/11/2026, TuesdayU: Update: 12:35, 03/11/2026, Tuesday
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Türkiye's trade minister discusses ties with Africa, Asia, Middle East
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Trade Minister Ömer Bolat met with officials from at least 11 countries in Istanbul to discuss expanding bilateral trade and investment opportunities, as Türkiye pursues ambitious targets with Gulf and North African partners while seeking new markets for Turkish contractors across the continent.

COMCEC talks in Istanbul

Trade Minister Ömer Bolat held bilateral meetings with officials from at least 11 countries on the sidelines of the 42nd Ministerial Meeting of the Standing Committee for Economic and Commercial Cooperation (COMCEC) in Istanbul. The discussions covered expanding bilateral trade, investment frameworks, and the role of Turkish contractors in regional reconstruction projects, according to statements posted Monday on the Turkish social media platform NSosyal.

Trade targets with UAE, Egypt and Libya

Bolat discussed a $40 billion bilateral trade target with UAE Foreign Trade Minister Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi and Sultan Saeed Al Mansouri, the Emirates' special envoy to Türkiye for economic affairs. The sides agreed to convene joint trade committee meetings and sessions overseeing their economic partnership agreement in Türkiye with business participation.

Following talks with Egyptian Investment and Foreign Trade Minister Mohamed Farid Saleh, Bolat noted that Türkiye will host officials and businesses from both nations in 2027 for a third round of high-level trade consultations. Türkiye and Cairo aim to reach $15 billion in bilateral trade, while Bolat and Libya's economy and trade minister reaffirmed their $5 billion trade target in separate discussions.

Investment and access to African markets

The Turkish minister explored reconstruction opportunities with Sudan's industry and trade minister, focusing on the potential contribution of Turkish contractors to rebuilding efforts. In talks with Guinea's Industry and Trade Minister Aboubacar Kourouma, Bolat discussed projects under the Simandou 2040 development program, while discussions with Djibouti's trade and tourism minister examined how Turkish companies could utilize the country's logistics links to access wider African markets.

Bolat also met with Mozambican Economy Minister Basilio Muhate and Niger's Trade and Industry Minister Abdoulaye Seydou. In additional sessions with Indonesian Deputy Trade Minister Dyah Roro Esti Widya Putri, Bangladesh's Commerce Minister Khandaker Abdul Muktader, and Iran's Economy and Finance Minister Seyyed Ali Madanizadeh, the minister reviewed bilateral trade relations and called for closer business ties between the respective private sectors.

Titles :ömer bolatcomcecorganization of islamic cooperationuae türkiye tradeegypt türkiye tradesudan reconstructionguinea simandoudjibouti logisticsturkish contractorsafrican markets
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