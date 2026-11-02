Home
Türkiye
Politics
TAV Airports expands Almaty investment to $642.5 million

TAV Airports expands Almaty investment to $642.5 million

16:58, 02/11/2026, Monday
AA
GoogleSee Yeni Şafak News More Often: Click and Add to Favorites on Google!
TAV Airports expands Almaty investment to $642.5 million
File photo

TAV Airports CEO Serkan Kaptan told Anadolu that the firm will complete a second phase of investments totaling $353.9 million by the end of next year, bringing its total commitment in Kazakhstan to approximately $642.5 million.

Investment expansion

TAV Airports CEO Serkan Kaptan and Kazakh Transport Minister Nurlan Sauranbayev signed an agreement to expand the Turkish firm's investment program at Almaty Airport, raising the total commitment to approximately $642.5 million, according to Anadolu Agency. The announcement came as Türkiye hosts the 13th Summit of the Organization of Turkic States in Ankara, building on a cooperation protocol signed by Presidents Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in May.

Two-phase program

TAV Airports completed the initial $288.7 million investment program in 2024, delivering new international and VIP terminals at Kazakhstan's largest airport, while the newly agreed second phase worth $353.9 million will be finished by the end of next year. The Turkish firm has operated Almaty Airport since 2021, with subsidiaries providing services spanning food and beverage, duty-free sales, private passenger lounges, hospitality and technology infrastructure.

Passenger growth

Operational improvements helped the airport nearly double annual passenger traffic to 11.9 million by 2025. The facility handled 9.47 million passengers from January to September this year, driven by an 11% increase in international traffic.

"Almaty Airport, thanks to its strategic location along the modern Silk Road and the Middle Corridor, is one of Central Asia's key passenger and air cargo hubs," Kaptan told Anadolu. He added: "The airport, as the main hub for Air Astana, serves 42 airlines flying to 86 destinations across 30 countries by the end of last year, contributing to the development of air transport and economic relations between Türkiye and Kazakhstan."

Titles :serkan kaptannurlan sauranbayevalmaty airporttav airportskazakhstanorganization of turkic statesmiddle corridorair astana
Page End
Yeni Şafak
TRENARFRRUUR
Turkey's Accumulation. International Media Group.

Welcome to the news source that sets Turkey's agenda! With its impartial, dynamic, and in-depth journalism, Yeni Şafak offers its readers an experience beyond current events. Get instant updates on what's happening in Turkey and worldwide, with news spanning a wide range from politics and economy to culture, arts, and sports. Access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere with its digital platforms; keep up with the agenda with Yeni Şafak!

Follow us on social media.
Download Mobile Apps

Carry the agenda in your pocket! With Yeni Şafak's mobile apps, get instant access to the latest news. A wide range of content, from politics to economy, sports to culture and arts, is at your fingertips! Easily download it on your iOS, Android, and Huawei devices to quickly access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere. Download now, don't miss out on developments around the world!

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Micro Sites
15 July

Relive the night of July 15th in every detail and witness the triumph of democracy with Yenisafak.com's July 15th microsite. Explore everything about the heroic story of July 15th through video content, exclusive interviews, and photo galleries.

Turkish Elections

On Yenisafak.com's election microsite, you'll find instant election data and detailed analyses of all elections in Turkey's political history, all in one place. Gain a comprehensive insight into Turkey's democratic process by examining election results and political developments from past to present. Be at the heart of the elections with live results and expert commentary!

Jerusalem: A City's Story

For Muslims, Jerusalem is not just a city, but a sacred heritage at the heart of Islam. Start exploring now to discover Jerusalem's unique place in the Islamic world and witness the contemporary significance of this ancient city!

Categories
Today
Türkiye
Video
Gallery
Columns
Archive Columns
WorldAfricaAmericaAsiaEuropeMiddle East
EconomyAutomotiveBusinessReal EstateTurkey EconomyWorld Economy
TechnologyGamesInternetMobileProduct NewsScienceSocial Media
LifeArchaeologyBookCinemaCulture and ArtsCurrentHealthInterviewTravelTv
SportsFootballBasketballVolleyballTennisF1CricketOlympics
Albayrak Media
CorporateContactRss

Maltepe Mah. Fetih Cad. No:6 34010 Zeytinburnu/İstanbul, Türkiyeiletisim@yenisafak.com+90 212 467 6515

Albayrak Media Sites
GztZ RaporuKetebeDerin Tarih SkyroadArkitektPost Öykü
LEGAL DISCLAIMER

The BIST name and logo are protected under a 'Protection Trademark Certificate' and cannot be used, quoted, or modified without permission. All information disclosed under the BIST name is fully copyrighted by BIST and may not be republished. Market data is provided by iDealdata Financial Technologies Inc. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.

© Net Medya, All right reserved. 2026