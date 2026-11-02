TAV Airports expands Almaty investment to $642.5 million

Investment expansion

TAV Airports CEO Serkan Kaptan and Kazakh Transport Minister Nurlan Sauranbayev signed an agreement to expand the Turkish firm's investment program at Almaty Airport, raising the total commitment to approximately $642.5 million, according to Anadolu Agency. The announcement came as Türkiye hosts the 13th Summit of the Organization of Turkic States in Ankara, building on a cooperation protocol signed by Presidents Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in May.

Two-phase program

TAV Airports completed the initial $288.7 million investment program in 2024, delivering new international and VIP terminals at Kazakhstan's largest airport, while the newly agreed second phase worth $353.9 million will be finished by the end of next year. The Turkish firm has operated Almaty Airport since 2021, with subsidiaries providing services spanning food and beverage, duty-free sales, private passenger lounges, hospitality and technology infrastructure.

Passenger growth

Operational improvements helped the airport nearly double annual passenger traffic to 11.9 million by 2025. The facility handled 9.47 million passengers from January to September this year, driven by an 11% increase in international traffic.

"Almaty Airport, thanks to its strategic location along the modern Silk Road and the Middle Corridor, is one of Central Asia's key passenger and air cargo hubs," Kaptan told Anadolu. He added: "The airport, as the main hub for Air Astana, serves 42 airlines flying to 86 destinations across 30 countries by the end of last year, contributing to the development of air transport and economic relations between Türkiye and Kazakhstan."