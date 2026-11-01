Visit announcement

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan will travel to Seoul on Nov. 1-4, 2026, for an official visit at the invitation of South Korean President Lee Jae Myung, with bilateral talks scheduled to focus on the Strategic Partnership and current regional developments. Presidential Communications Director Burhanettin Duran confirmed the dates Sunday on the Turkish social media platform NSosyal, stating that the visit aims to deepen cooperation between the two countries.

Agenda and talks

Speaking on NSosyal, Duran said: "Our President, Mr. Recep Tayyip Erdogan, will visit Seoul on Nov. 1-4, 2026, at the invitation of the President of the Republic of Korea, Mr. Lee Jae Myung." He noted that official talks on Tuesday, Nov. 3, will cover all aspects of the Strategic Partnership. "During the official talks scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 3, all aspects of the Strategic Partnership between the two countries will be discussed, and views will be exchanged on current regional and global issues," he said.

Bilateral agreements

Duran added that the visit will include the signing of several documents to enhance bilateral legal frameworks. "Various documents aimed at strengthening the legal framework of bilateral relations will also be signed during the visit," he stated. The trip marks another step in Türkiye's engagement with key Asia-Pacific partners amid shifting global dynamics.