Turkish president welcomes Zelenskyy in Istanbul

Official welcome

Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Saturday welcomed his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the Dolmabahçe Office in Istanbul, hosting an official ceremony for the visiting leader who traveled to Türkiye at Ankara's invitation. The meeting took place at the presidency's historic office along the Bosphorus, with Zelenskyy received by Erdogan amid heightened diplomatic activity between the two Black Sea neighbors.

Officials have not yet disclosed the specific agenda items or expected outcomes of the bilateral discussions, though the visit signals continued coordination between Ankara and Kyiv on regional security matters. No statements were issued immediately following the initial reception, with diplomatic sources indicating that talks were expected to cover ongoing peace efforts and bilateral cooperation.

Strategic partnership

Ankara has maintained close defense and economic ties with Kyiv throughout the conflict while simultaneously positioning itself as a potential mediator between Ukraine and Russia. Erdogan has previously hosted both Zelenskyy and Russian President Vladimir Putin for separate summits in Türkiye, balancing support for Ukrainian territorial integrity with economic and energy partnerships with Moscow.

Saturday's meeting comes as international diplomats continue seeking a negotiated settlement to the war, with Türkiye repeatedly offering to host peace talks between the warring parties. The gathering in Istanbul represents the latest high-level engagement between Erdogan and Zelenskyy as both leaders navigate the complex geopolitical landscape of the ongoing conflict.