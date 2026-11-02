Türkiye's President Erdogan arrives in South Korea for talks

Erdogan and first lady Emine Erdogan were welcomed at Seoul Air Base in Seongnam by South Korean Trade Minister Park Jung-sung. Türkiye's Ambassador to South Korea Fatih Yildiz and his wife Nesrin Yildiz also attended the welcoming ceremony, which marked the beginning of the three-day visit scheduled to continue through Nov. 4.

High-level delegation

The Turkish president is accompanied by senior cabinet members including Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar, National Defense Minister Yasar Guler, and Industry and Technology Minister Mehmet Fatih Kacir. AK Party Deputy Chair Halit Yerebakan and Defense Industries Secretary Haluk Gorgun are also part of the delegation, signaling the visit's focus on defense and economic cooperation.

Strategic partnership talks

Erdogan is scheduled to hold an official meeting with President Lee on Tuesday to discuss all aspects of the strategic partnership between the two nations. The talks are expected to cover current regional and global issues, with both sides anticipated to sign several agreements aimed at strengthening the legal framework of bilateral relations.