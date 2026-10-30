Erdogan: Turkic solidarity a 'strategic necessity' ahead of Ankara summit

Strategic necessity and economic integration

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan described solidarity among Turkic states as a "strategic necessity" in an article published across leading media outlets of Organization of Turkic States (OTS) member and observer countries ahead of the 13th summit in Ankara. "World politics is undergoing a profound transformation. At a time when the international system is struggling to establish justice and trust, and wars and crises are affecting vast geographical regions, solidarity among Turkic states has become a strategic necessity," Erdogan said, noting that mobilizing the Turkic world's potential toward common goals constitutes a historic responsibility as Türkiye assumes the rotating chairmanship from Azerbaijan. He added that the vision of influential Turkologist Ismail Gasprinski continues to inspire the organization, which has grown increasingly influential through shared historical heritage since its foundations were laid in Nakhchivan.

Economic integration stands among the foremost priorities for the organization in the coming period, Erdogan stated, highlighting the Trans-Caspian East-West Middle Corridor as a historic opportunity for the Turkic world to become a major hub in global transportation networks. "Economic integration of the Turkic world is among the foremost priorities that our organization must carefully address in the coming period. The Trans-Caspian East-West Middle Corridor offers a historic opportunity in this regard," he said, noting that railway networks, ports, road connections, and customs systems were being developed as complementary elements to increase trade between member countries. He added that member states would work to remove barriers to trade, better utilize the Turkic Investment Fund, and improve cooperation in production, technology, and renewable energy.

Shared civilization and security cooperation

"The most valuable foundation of our unity is our shared civilizational consciousness. The wisdom of Khoja Ahmed Yasawi, the words of Ali-Shir Nava'i, the knowledge of Nizami Ganjavi, the verses of Magtymguly Pyragy, the language of the heart of Yunus Emre and the writings of Chinghiz Aitmatov are all landmarks illuminating the future of the richness of one great civilization that transcends geographical boundaries," Erdogan said. He described the consensus reached on a common Turkic alphabet as a historic step toward greater cultural rapprochement, noting that cooperation in education, science, and digital technologies would ensure Turkic languages receive their rightful place in the age of artificial intelligence.

Member states will strengthen their ability to act together against terrorism, cross-border crime, cyber threats, and natural disasters by pooling resources, Erdogan noted, while defense industry cooperation would focus on sharing experience, developing domestic technologies, and increasing joint production capacity. "Our responsibility, entrusted to us by this deep-rooted civilization, is to protect our brotherhood under all circumstances and safeguard one another's rights and interests. We continue our solidarity with the Turkish Cypriot people, who are an inseparable part of the Turkic world, in accordance with this understanding," he said, stressing Ankara's firm position in seeking an end to the unjust isolation imposed on Turkish Cypriots and recognition of their sovereign equality. The 13th OTS summit will convene in Ankara under the theme "The Turkic Century: Unity in Language, Thought and Deed," as Erdogan expressed confidence that the gathering would open new horizons toward making the 21st century the "Century of the Turkic World."