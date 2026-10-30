Home
World
America
China slams 'groundless' report of spying on Nvidia's Jensen Huang

China slams 'groundless' report of spying on Nvidia's Jensen Huang

Yenişafak English AA
15:41, 30/10/2026, FridayU: Update: 15:44, 30/10/2026, Friday
AFP
GoogleSee Yeni Şafak News More Often: Click and Add to Favorites on Google!
China slams 'groundless' report of spying on Nvidia's Jensen Huang
File Photo

Beijing dismissed reports that Nvidia chief Jensen Huang was targeted by a Chinese spy operation as 'groundless speculation' amid ongoing tech tensions with Washington over AI chip exports.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun on Friday rejected as "groundless speculation" a New York Times report claiming that US intelligence officials concluded Nvidia chief executive Jensen Huang was targeted by a Chinese spy operation seeking to penetrate the semiconductor giant's inner circle. "The report in question is based on groundless speculation and is nothing more than an attempt to smear China," Guo said at a regular briefing, as Beijing and Washington remain locked in an escalating race for dominance over artificial intelligence and advanced semiconductor technology.

Intelligence claims

The New York Times article, published Thursday, cited unnamed US intelligence sources saying that Alice Huang, also known as Huang Le, a Chinese executive linked to Singapore-based data centre firm Megaspeed, acted as an intelligence asset funneling information to Beijing. The report said Megaspeed was under scrutiny for possibly steering advanced Nvidia AI chips to China in violation of US export restrictions, and that Alice Huang had developed a close relationship with Jensen Huang despite having no family relation to the Taiwanese-born Nvidia chief. US officials reportedly briefed President Donald Trump on the findings roughly a year ago, but the president chose not to act on the information, which could have provided Beijing with insights into White House thinking ahead of talks between Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping next month.

Corporate denial

Nvidia spokesperson John Rizzo told the newspaper that Megaspeed was like any other regional customer and that Jensen's interactions with Ms. Huang were entirely routine business conduct. "Jensen's interactions with Ms. Huang are not unusual or unexpected. Meetings with customers are part of a C.E.O.'s job; Jensen talks with thousands of customer executives every year," Rizzo said. The company had previously investigated allegations that the Singaporean firm was smuggling chips to China and thoroughly debunked those claims last year, he added.

A separate Nvidia spokesperson told AFP on Friday that regional cloud customers receive only ordinary business information without access to sensitive trade secrets or data relevant to national security. China and the United States remain locked in a race for tech dominance, with Washington restricting exports of the most advanced chips designed by Nvidia — now the world's most valuable company — and used to train artificial intelligence models. AFP attempted to contact Megaspeed for comment, but the phone number listed on the company's website connected to a residential line where an individual said they were unfamiliar with the firm.

Titles :jensen huangnvidiachinaguo jiakunmegaspeedartificial intelligenceus-china relationssemiconductor chips
Page End
Yeni Şafak
TRENARFRRUUR
Turkey's Accumulation. International Media Group.

Welcome to the news source that sets Turkey's agenda! With its impartial, dynamic, and in-depth journalism, Yeni Şafak offers its readers an experience beyond current events. Get instant updates on what's happening in Turkey and worldwide, with news spanning a wide range from politics and economy to culture, arts, and sports. Access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere with its digital platforms; keep up with the agenda with Yeni Şafak!

Follow us on social media.
Download Mobile Apps

Carry the agenda in your pocket! With Yeni Şafak's mobile apps, get instant access to the latest news. A wide range of content, from politics to economy, sports to culture and arts, is at your fingertips! Easily download it on your iOS, Android, and Huawei devices to quickly access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere. Download now, don't miss out on developments around the world!

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Micro Sites
15 July

Relive the night of July 15th in every detail and witness the triumph of democracy with Yenisafak.com's July 15th microsite. Explore everything about the heroic story of July 15th through video content, exclusive interviews, and photo galleries.

Turkish Elections

On Yenisafak.com's election microsite, you'll find instant election data and detailed analyses of all elections in Turkey's political history, all in one place. Gain a comprehensive insight into Turkey's democratic process by examining election results and political developments from past to present. Be at the heart of the elections with live results and expert commentary!

Jerusalem: A City's Story

For Muslims, Jerusalem is not just a city, but a sacred heritage at the heart of Islam. Start exploring now to discover Jerusalem's unique place in the Islamic world and witness the contemporary significance of this ancient city!

Categories
Today
Türkiye
Video
Gallery
Columns
Archive Columns
WorldAfricaAmericaAsiaEuropeMiddle East
EconomyAutomotiveBusinessReal EstateTurkey EconomyWorld Economy
TechnologyGamesInternetMobileProduct NewsScienceSocial Media
LifeArchaeologyBookCinemaCulture and ArtsCurrentHealthInterviewTravelTv
SportsFootballBasketballVolleyballTennisF1CricketOlympics
Albayrak Media
CorporateContactRss

Maltepe Mah. Fetih Cad. No:6 34010 Zeytinburnu/İstanbul, Türkiyeiletisim@yenisafak.com+90 212 467 6515

Albayrak Media Sites
GztZ RaporuKetebeDerin Tarih SkyroadArkitektPost Öykü
LEGAL DISCLAIMER

The BIST name and logo are protected under a 'Protection Trademark Certificate' and cannot be used, quoted, or modified without permission. All information disclosed under the BIST name is fully copyrighted by BIST and may not be republished. Market data is provided by iDealdata Financial Technologies Inc. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.

© Net Medya, All right reserved. 2026