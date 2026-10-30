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Rubio hosts G20 ministers amid Iran, Ukraine war divisions

Rubio hosts G20 ministers amid Iran, Ukraine war divisions

Yenişafak English AA
15:38, 30/10/2026, FridayU: Update: 15:47, 30/10/2026, Friday
AFP
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Rubio hosts G20 ministers amid Iran, Ukraine war divisions
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Secretary of State Marco Rubio will host foreign ministers from the Group of 20 economies in Atlanta on Friday for talks expected to highlight sharp divisions over the wars in Ukraine and Iran, as surging energy prices and midterm election pressures complicate Washington's presidency of the bloc.

Atlanta talks to highlight G20 fractures

Secretary of State Marco Rubio will host foreign ministers from Russia, China, and major Western economies in Atlanta on Friday for talks that are unlikely to yield consensus communiqués, according to diplomatic sources. The gathering arrives days before US midterm elections and sets the stage for December's leaders' summit in Miami, with Washington expected to issue a chair summary rather than a joint declaration reflecting bloc divisions. "The G20 is no longer really a forum where foreign ministers can reach agreement on a statement," a diplomatic source said.

Energy crisis and Iran conflict dominate agenda

Global energy prices have surged since US-Israeli strikes on Iran from late February triggered Tehran's blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, a vital chokepoint for oil and gas shipments. "This is the last test case the G20 has, at least under the US G20 presidency, until Miami," Alisha Chhangani of the Atlantic Council told AFP, noting the outcomes will shape December's summit. Washington intends to argue that security shocks constitute economic shocks and will push for agreement on freedom of navigation principles, though Beijing previously dissented against such wording at finance minister talks.

Lavrov attendance underscores Russia-West tensions

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov — who remains under international sanctions — will attend the Atlanta meeting despite Moscow's pariah status following its 2022 invasion of Ukraine, setting up a direct encounter with Rubio. The Russian delegation plans to argue against international sanctions at the gathering, a position likely to frustrate European ministers, while Washington pursues parallel diplomacy on Ukraine ahead of November negotiations with Moscow and Kyiv. President Donald Trump has recently eased some sanctions on Russia and invited Vladimir Putin to the Miami summit, though the diplomatic source stressed that Moscow's G20 presence "in no way legitimizes its actions."

Key absences and bilateral tensions

China's top diplomat Wang Yi will not attend the Atlanta talks, sending a deputy instead, while Brazil's foreign minister will attend after Washington granted entry to Flavio Bolsonaro following his defeat in Sunday's presidential election. The State Department said conversations will address supply chain challenges and "identify ways to collectively address the impact of geopolitical tensions on economic security," stressing a "shared resolve to confront urgent crises and keep critical sea lanes open to commerce without threats or tolls." Trump has signaled potential military action against Iran after Tuesday's midterms, raising the stakes for Friday's discussions.

Titles :marco rubiosergei lavrovg20atlantairan warukraine warstrait of hormuzdonald trumpmiami summitwang yi
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