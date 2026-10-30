Vance rules out 'forever war' in Iran, says Trump will meet goals

US Vice President JD Vance on Thursday ruled out a protracted conflict in Iran, telling Fox News that President Donald Trump would achieve objectives without allowing an open-ended war.

Vance vows limited engagement

Vance drew a distinction between criticizing foreign misadventures and abandoning force. "There's a lot more we need to work on, but the one thing I'll tell you is, if you're worried about another forever war, Donald Trump is never going to let this be a forever war," he said. "He's going to accomplish America's objectives, and then we're going to focus on the other things that we're doing," Vance added.

Diplomatic track collapses

The remarks came as the war between the US, Israel and Iran entered its fourth month following the February 28 outbreak. Washington and Tel Aviv launched strikes against Iranian targets, prompting Tehran to retaliate against Israeli and US positions across Arab countries.

The two sides signed a framework agreement in June, but talks collapsed over navigation disputes in the Strait of Hormuz. Neither Washington nor Tehran has announced plans to resume discussions.