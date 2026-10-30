Qatari delegation meets Iranian officials in Tehran

A Qatari delegation led by a senior adviser to Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani arrived in Tehran on Friday for high-level talks with Iranian officials, state media reported, as the Gulf state continues its efforts to mediate between Tehran and Washington.

Tehran talks

The delegation met with senior Iranian officials to discuss "bilateral relations... as well as regional developments", Iran's official IRNA news agency reported. The visit marks the latest diplomatic engagement between Doha and Tehran aimed at strengthening coordination on regional issues.

Mediation efforts

Qatar has long served as a diplomatic bridge between Iran and the United States, hosting indirect negotiations on nuclear and security issues. Friday's meetings come as mediators seek to revive peace talks between Washington and Tehran, though specific agenda items remain undisclosed.

Bilateral relations

The two countries maintain close economic ties, with Qatar hosting Iranian business forums and energy cooperation topping previous agendas. Friday's visit follows several high-level exchanges between the capitals in recent months, according to diplomatic sources.