The United States military has deployed 10 cargo aircraft to air bases in southern Israel's Negev region amid preparations for a possible military strike against Iran, according to the Israeli public broadcaster KAN. The planes landed at Ovda and Nevatim air bases, while additional aircraft were reportedly dispatched to facilities in Jordan, Saudi Arabia and Qatar.

Air Defense Assets

The aircraft departed from Fort Bliss in Texas, which houses one of the US military’s largest air defense centers, including facilities associated with interceptor missiles and batteries. An Israeli official told KAN that Washington and Jerusalem were closely coordinating their military posture ahead of any potential decision by President Donald Trump.

Warnings of Escalation

"Israel and the United States are coordinating closely, and although no decision has yet been made on the matter, the Americans and Israel are preparing for any decision President Donald Trump makes," the official said. Democratic US Senator Chris Murphy, who received a separate briefing on possible plans, described them as "insane," warning that such an operation would lead to a devastating escalation and could undermine Washington's commitment to the rule of law.

Gulf Region Buildup

The Wall Street Journal reported that US Central Command (CENTCOM) Commander General Brad Cooper had briefed Trump on options for potential strikes against Iran. The US military has transferred a Patriot missile defense system from Texas to reinforce air defenses in the Gulf region, while troops stationed at bases across the region were instructed to leave as a precaution against possible escalation, according to KAN. The reinforcements would join approximately 20 US warships already operating in the Middle East.