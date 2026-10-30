Israeli soldier charged with spying for Iran for cryptocurrency

Israel’s domestic security agency Shin Bet, alongside police and military authorities, announced Thursday that an Israeli soldier has been charged with espionage for allegedly passing sensitive military intelligence to Iranian operatives in exchange for cryptocurrency payments over approximately one year, according to The Times of Israel.

Sensitive military intelligence compromised

Military prosecutors filed an indictment charging the soldier with passing information to an enemy and maintaining contact with a foreign agent, alleging he provided details about his unit’s operational readiness, military call-ups following the outbreak of war with Iran earlier this year, and the coordinates of military bases. He also shared photographs of missile interceptors, military vehicles and US refueling aircraft stationed at an Israeli airport, according to the investigation.

Cryptocurrency payments and recruitment methods

The investigation revealed that the soldier received cryptocurrency payments from Iranian handlers who also offered $200,000 for him to travel to Iran, along with a mobile phone and pistol. Authorities said the operative instructed him to install encrypted communication applications and establish coded language with a prepared cover story to conceal their activities, while the soldier additionally provided personal details of fellow troops and commanders for potential recruitment.

Legal proceedings and regional context

An Israeli military court extended the soldier’s detention until November 12, though prosecutors are seeking to remand him in custody until the conclusion of legal proceedings. The case emerges amid heightened tensions between Israel and Iran following the outbreak of war earlier this year.