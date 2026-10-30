Yemeni army says 324 Houthis neutralized in 24-hour operation

Dawn of Yemen offensive

Yemeni armed forces spokesperson Col. Majid Abdullah al-Nuzaili said Thursday that 324 Houthi fighters and commanders had been neutralized in 982 military operations conducted during the previous 24 hours as part of the ongoing Dawn of Yemen campaign. The operations involved coordinated strikes using warplanes, drones, field artillery and rocket launchers targeting Houthi reinforcements, command centers and supply routes across multiple frontlines, according to a statement posted on social media platform X.

Government forces continued their push against Houthi positions in the provinces of Taiz, Marib, Al-Jawf and Al-Bayda, as well as along southern and southwestern fronts where clashes have escalated in recent days. These areas have seen renewed fighting as pro-government units attempt to break months of stalemate.

Equipment losses

The 24-hour offensive destroyed or damaged 108 military vehicles along with medium and heavy weapons caches used by Houthi forces, the spokesman added. Al-Nuzaili noted that the sustained bombardment aimed to disrupt militant logistics and degrade operational capabilities ahead of planned ground advances.

Campaign context

Fighting between Yemen’s government forces and the Houthis has intensified in recent weeks amid the Saudi-led coalition’s renewed military campaign against the group. The Dawn of Yemen operation was launched to dislodge Houthi fighters from strategic positions across several fronts, with Thursday's strikes marking the highest daily tempo of operations reported this month.