Türkiye rejects claims of interference in Israeli elections

Disinformation campaign

The Center for Countering Disinformation on Thursday dismissed allegations appearing in certain international media outlets and on social media platforms suggesting Ankara had interfered in Israel's recent elections, labeling the claims "entirely baseless." "These allegations are part of a deliberate and blatant disinformation campaign aimed at manipulating public opinion," the center said in a statement published on the Turkish social media platform NSosyal. The statement urged citizens to disregard the false reports, noting that such claims were designed to mislead the public regarding Türkiye's foreign policy stance.

Election deadlock

The denial came as Israel remained without a clear governing majority following Tuesday's elections, with no single bloc approaching the 61 seats required to form a government in the 120-member Knesset. With 95 percent of ballots counted by Thursday, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's bloc had secured 53 seats while the opposition Change bloc held 48 and Arab parties controlled 19 mandates. Neither of the two main blocs had reached the threshold needed to secure a parliamentary majority, leaving the formation of the next government uncertain as coalition negotiations were expected to commence.