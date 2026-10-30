Ankara summit reflects Turkic states' solidarity: Communications chief

Communications Director Burhanettin Duran on Thursday hailed the 13th Organization of Turkic States summit in Ankara as a significant demonstration of member countries' commitment to forging a shared future and deepening solidarity across the Turkic world.

Historical Ties and Modern Cooperation

Speaking on the Turkish social media platform NSosyal during the high-level gathering, Duran emphasized the historical bonds uniting Turkic nations. "The Turkic world is a vast geography of brotherhood nourished by the same historical memory and connected for centuries through language, culture and a shared civilizational heritage," he said, noting that these deep-rooted ties now translate into tangible cooperation under the OTS umbrella.

Strategic Leadership

Duran highlighted President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's role in advancing multifaceted relations with Turkic states. "Under the leadership of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, we are moving forward by developing our relations with the Turkic world in every field," he stated, adding that Ankara aims to build a more prosperous and integrated community that preserves this brotherhood for future generations.

Institutional Messaging

Türkiye's Communications Directorate released a video statement reinforcing the summit's themes of unity and collective purpose. "With the 2026 OTS Ankara Summit, we are carrying our unity in language, solidarity in thought and shared determination in action into the future," the directorate said. The presentation featured the message: "Now, we are gathering in Ankara, hosted by Türkiye, to shape our common future, strengthen our brotherhood and take our cooperation to new horizons."