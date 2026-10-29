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Türkiye and Uzbekistan sign 5 agreements during Ankara talks

Türkiye and Uzbekistan sign 5 agreements during Ankara talks

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18:10, 29/10/2026, ThursdayU: Update: 18:19, 29/10/2026, Thursday
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Türkiye and Uzbekistan sign 5 agreements during Ankara talks
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Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his Uzbek counterpart Shavkat Mirziyoyev discussed bilateral ties and regional issues while witnessing the signing of five agreements covering trade, social security, and transportation, as Ankara hosts the Organization of Turkic States summit.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan met with Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev at the Presidential Complex in Ankara on Thursday to discuss bilateral relations and witness the signing of five agreements covering trade and transportation, according to the Communications Directorate.

Strategic partnership

Erdogan said Türkiye and Uzbekistan would continue taking steps to advance their high-level strategic partnership across various fields, particularly in trade, investment, mining, transportation, and the defense industry. He noted that the Organization of Turkic States would continue growing stronger through new cooperation initiatives, adding that the current OTS leaders' summit in Ankara would serve as an important milestone.

Five agreements signed

Following the meeting, the leaders attended a signing ceremony for agreements covering trade, social security, transportation, and bilateral cooperation. The documents included an additional protocol amending the March 29, 2022 protocol on the exchange of information concerning vehicles and goods crossing borders, along with amendments to the preferential trade agreement.

A third agreement established a social security pact between the governments, while the fourth outlined an administrative arrangement on its implementation. The fifth document created a High-Level Council on Enhancing the Business Community. Erdogan also invited Mirziyoyev to the COP31 leaders' summit in Antalya on Nov. 11-12, as Ankara hosts the Organization of Turkic States summit.

Titles :recep tayyip erdoganshavkat mirziyoyevuzbekistanankaraorganization of turkic statesotscop31antalyabilateral agreementscentral asia
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