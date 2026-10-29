D-8 and COMSATS sign MoU on science and technology cooperation

The D-8 Organization for Economic Cooperation and the Commission on Science and Technology for Sustainable Development in the South (COMSATS) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to deepen cooperation in science, technology, innovation and sustainable development. The agreement was signed in a virtual ceremony by D-8 Secretary-General Ambassador Sohail Mahmood and COMSATS Executive Director Ambassador Dr. Mohammad Nafees Zakaria, and was described as an important milestone in institutional cooperation between the two bodies.

Six priority areas set out

The MoU creates a framework for cooperation in agriculture and food security; digital transformation, cybersecurity and information and communication technologies (ICTs); climate change and environmental sustainability; energy security; industry; and public health. Under it, the two organisations will explore joint research and development, capacity-building programmes, exchanges of experts and scientists, technology transfer, knowledge-sharing, collaborative business development, and joint workshops and training.

Secretary-General calls for a results-driven approach

Speaking at the ceremony, Ambassador Sohail Mahmood stressed the growing role of science, technology and innovation in building economic competitiveness, sustainable development and resilience in developing countries. He said the partnership would give both organisations a platform to turn scientific knowledge and technological expertise into practical solutions for their member states’ development priorities. He called for a result-oriented approach centred on institutional capacity-building, innovation, technology transfer and practical joint initiatives with tangible benefits, and reaffirmed the D-8 Secretariat’s commitment to working closely with COMSATS to identify priority areas for implementation.

COMSATS network and six shared members

Ambassador Dr. Zakaria highlighted COMSATS’ role in promoting scientific and technological cooperation among developing countries. He said the commission has 27 member states across Asia, Africa and Latin America and the Caribbean, backed by a network of 25 Centres of Excellence and scientific and technical expertise from various countries. He noted that D-8 and COMSATS share six member states, Bangladesh, Egypt, Iran, Nigeria, Pakistan and Türkiye, which he said gives a strong foundation for closer collaboration and joint initiatives in areas of mutual interest.

Focal persons named for implementation

Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to South-South cooperation, stronger institutional capacity, and innovation and technology transfer. They also named focal persons to coordinate and pursue effective implementation of the MoU. The agreement, they said, reflects a shared commitment to mutually beneficial partnerships, stronger scientific and technological capabilities, and inclusive economic growth and sustainable development across their member states.