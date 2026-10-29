Turkish president welcomes Kazakh President Tokayev in Ankara

Official welcome in Ankara

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan welcomed Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev at the Presidential Complex in Ankara on Monday with a formal ceremony marking the start of an official visit. The Turkish leader greeted his counterpart at the main entrance, where the two presidents reviewed an honor guard before proceeding inside.

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Energy Minister Alparslan Bayraktar, Culture and Tourism Minister Nuri Ersoy, Trade Minister Omer Bolat, Transport Minister Abdulkadir Uraloglu, and Communications Director Burhanettin Duran attended the arrival ceremony alongside other senior officials. The ministers are expected to join subsequent bilateral discussions throughout the day.

Bilateral talks and official dinner

Following the welcome, Erdogan and Tokayev convened for one-on-one discussions before chairing broader delegation-level talks at the Presidential Complex. The meetings are expected to address regional security developments and concrete steps for expanding economic partnership between Ankara and Astana.

Erdogan will host an official dinner in Tokayev's honor later on Monday, concluding the day's diplomatic program. The visit reflects ongoing efforts to deepen the strategic partnership between Türkiye and Kazakhstan, with both sides aiming to expand collaboration across energy, transportation, and cultural sectors.