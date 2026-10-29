Türkiye, Bulgaria, Romania pledge to protect Black Sea shipping

Trilateral talks in Sofia

Turkish National Defense Minister Yaşar Güler joined his Bulgarian and Romanian counterparts in Sofia on Wednesday for trilateral consultations, issuing a joint statement that underscored the critical role of Black Sea waterways in maintaining international trade flows and grain supplies. The meeting brought together senior military commanders from all three nations to address regional security challenges and coordinate future efforts.

Condemnation of vessel attacks

The ministers "strongly condemned" attacks targeting commercial vessels operating in the Black Sea, expressing grave concern over threats to civilian maritime infrastructure. "We deeply regret the loss of innocent seafarers who have lost their lives in these attacks," the statement said, adding that the three nations emphasized their "full solidarity with the states whose citizens and vessels have been affected by these attacks."

Freedom of navigation

The joint declaration reaffirmed commitment to freedom of navigation and maritime security principles, warning that disruptions to commercial traffic carry far-reaching consequences for global markets. "We wish to reaffirm the importance of freedom of navigation and maritime security," the ministers stated, noting that "disruptions to maritime traffic threaten global supply chains, food and energy security, particularly in vulnerable regions of Africa, the Middle East, and Asia."

NATO coordination

As NATO allies, Bulgaria, Romania, and Türkiye pledged to intensify information sharing and maritime situational awareness while respecting international legal frameworks including the Montreux Convention. The statement highlighted ongoing cooperation with the alliance on deterrence measures, noting that subsequent consultations will convene in Ankara and Bucharest.