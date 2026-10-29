Switzerland adopts climate adaptation plan 2026-2031

Rising temperatures prompt federal action

The Swiss Federal Council on Wednesday said it has adopted a revised climate adaptation strategy and action plan covering 2026-2031, warning that average annual temperatures have surged approximately 3 degrees Celsius above preindustrial levels. According to the council, this temperature rise has left the Alpine nation increasingly vulnerable to extreme weather, with heat waves, summer droughts and episodes of heavy rainfall growing markedly more frequent and intense across Swiss territory in recent years.

The strategy identifies 30 distinct areas for action designed to shield the population, critical infrastructure and natural resources from accelerating climate impacts. Key priorities outlined in the plan include reducing heat exposure in densely populated urban zones, safeguarding water supplies against scarcity and strengthening defenses against natural hazards. The council said officials will also focus on bolstering the resilience of agricultural systems, forests and transport networks.

Sectoral measures and implementation

Specific measures outlined in the document address workplace safety during extreme heat events, protect water quality and develop climate-resilient forest management practices, the council said. Authorities will also adapt navigation protocols along the Rhine River to accommodate increasingly dry summer conditions that threaten commercial shipping routes. The action plan draws upon Switzerland's 2025 climate risk assessment and updated national climate scenarios that model continued increases in greenhouse gas emissions.

The plan incorporates 12 cross-sector initiatives aimed at improving scientific knowledge, enhancing inter-agency coordination and ensuring effective implementation across federal and cantonal levels. The Federal Council said the strategy seeks to minimize climate-related risks while strengthening society's adaptive capacity. Switzerland's average temperature has risen faster than the global mean, placing particular pressure on Alpine glaciers and mountain water resources.