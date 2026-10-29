Home
World
Middle East
Canada urged to reassess refused study permits for Gazan students

Canada urged to reassess refused study permits for Gazan students

Yenişafak English AA
10:03, 29/10/2026, Thursday
AA
GoogleSee Yeni Şafak News More Often: Click and Add to Favorites on Google!
Canada urged to reassess refused study permits for Gazan students
File photo

Rights advocates urge Canada to review refused study permits for Palestinian graduate students from Gaza, citing broken promises of fair treatment and aggressive immigration interviews.

Calls for policy reversal

Rights advocates and academics urged the Canadian government on Wednesday to reassess refused study permit applications from Palestinian graduate students accepted into Canadian universities, warning that Ottawa’s pledges of fair treatment have failed to materialize. Speaking at a news conference in Ottawa on behalf of the Palestinian Students and Scholars at Risk Network (PSSAR), Baher Abdulhai said that despite repeated assurances from officials, students from Gaza are receiving refusals rather than promised resolutions.

"Despite repeated assurances from government officials, students from Gaza are receiving refusals, rather than the fair resolutions they were promised," Abdulhai said. He noted that of 37 students outside the Gaza Strip whom the network is tracking, approximately 30 have reportedly received refusals or remain without substantive decisions, adding that what began as a crisis of processing delays has become one of fairness and accountability.

'Aggressive' interview tactics

Abdulhai stated that immigration officials have subjected students to extensive, aggressive, interrogative interviews before issuing refusals that question their credibility or alleged affiliations. "To be frank, we are particularly concerned by reports of students undergoing extensive, aggressive, interrogative immigration interviews, only to receive refusals at the end questioning their credibility or alleged affiliations," he said, urging Ottawa to demonstrate urgency comparable to Spain and the UK, which have evacuated Palestinian students from Gaza and waived biometrics requirements.

Political and academic pressure

Green Party Leader Elizabeth May, who sits on the executive of the Canada Palestinian Parliamentary Friendship Group, said the students have already been scrutinized and accepted by leading Canadian institutions. "These students being treated like this makes me ashamed to be Canadian," she said. Aaron Shafer, a professor at Trent University, noted that well over 100 Palestinian graduate students have earned admission to leading Canadian universities, yet Ottawa has ignored their files for more than two years, and that students in Cairo faced lengthy interviews involving repeated questions about Hamas activity at their schools.

"Students should not be collectively penalized for receiving an education in Gaza," Shafer said, adding that security assessments must be based on individual evidence rather than assumptions about an entire population. Corey Balsam, national coordinator of Independent Jewish Voices, said the group was appealing as Jewish Canadians because Jewish safety has too often been invoked as a reason against welcoming Palestinians from Gaza, a premise he described as rooted in anti-Palestinian racism rather than reality.

Humanitarian appeal

Balsam, who studied at Birzeit University in the occupied West Bank, added that with every university in Gaza now in ruins, the least Ottawa can do is to allow accepted students to pursue their education and their lives. Firaaz Azeez of the Humaniti Foundation emphasized that "behind every application is a life, a life that’s on hold," noting that humanitarian work must focus on stability and the future rather than solely on immediate survivability.

Titles :canadagazapalestinian studentsstudy permitselizabeth maypssartrent universityindependent jewish voicesimmigration policy
Page End
Yeni Şafak
TRENARFRRUUR
Turkey's Accumulation. International Media Group.

Welcome to the news source that sets Turkey's agenda! With its impartial, dynamic, and in-depth journalism, Yeni Şafak offers its readers an experience beyond current events. Get instant updates on what's happening in Turkey and worldwide, with news spanning a wide range from politics and economy to culture, arts, and sports. Access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere with its digital platforms; keep up with the agenda with Yeni Şafak!

Follow us on social media.
Download Mobile Apps

Carry the agenda in your pocket! With Yeni Şafak's mobile apps, get instant access to the latest news. A wide range of content, from politics to economy, sports to culture and arts, is at your fingertips! Easily download it on your iOS, Android, and Huawei devices to quickly access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere. Download now, don't miss out on developments around the world!

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Micro Sites
15 July

Relive the night of July 15th in every detail and witness the triumph of democracy with Yenisafak.com's July 15th microsite. Explore everything about the heroic story of July 15th through video content, exclusive interviews, and photo galleries.

Turkish Elections

On Yenisafak.com's election microsite, you'll find instant election data and detailed analyses of all elections in Turkey's political history, all in one place. Gain a comprehensive insight into Turkey's democratic process by examining election results and political developments from past to present. Be at the heart of the elections with live results and expert commentary!

Jerusalem: A City's Story

For Muslims, Jerusalem is not just a city, but a sacred heritage at the heart of Islam. Start exploring now to discover Jerusalem's unique place in the Islamic world and witness the contemporary significance of this ancient city!

Categories
Today
Türkiye
Video
Gallery
Columns
Archive Columns
WorldAfricaAmericaAsiaEuropeMiddle East
EconomyAutomotiveBusinessReal EstateTurkey EconomyWorld Economy
TechnologyGamesInternetMobileProduct NewsScienceSocial Media
LifeArchaeologyBookCinemaCulture and ArtsCurrentHealthInterviewTravelTv
SportsFootballBasketballVolleyballTennisF1CricketOlympics
Albayrak Media
CorporateContactRss

Maltepe Mah. Fetih Cad. No:6 34010 Zeytinburnu/İstanbul, Türkiyeiletisim@yenisafak.com+90 212 467 6515

Albayrak Media Sites
GztZ RaporuKetebeDerin Tarih SkyroadArkitektPost Öykü
LEGAL DISCLAIMER

The BIST name and logo are protected under a 'Protection Trademark Certificate' and cannot be used, quoted, or modified without permission. All information disclosed under the BIST name is fully copyrighted by BIST and may not be republished. Market data is provided by iDealdata Financial Technologies Inc. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.

© Net Medya, All right reserved. 2026