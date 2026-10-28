French minister accuses foreign actors of distorting protest images

Foreign interference allegations

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot on Wednesday accused foreign movements of spreading distorted images of recent protests to weaken France’s image abroad. Speaking to broadcaster France 2, he stated that protest images were “seized upon, distorted and amplified” by actors seeking to damage Paris’s reputation.

US, Israel, Russia, China named

“These are rivals, competitors, and movements originating in the United States, Israel, Russia and sometimes China that want to weaken us and tarnish our image abroad,” Barrot said. He told the network these actors deliberately misrepresented civil unrest to advance their geopolitical interests.

False narratives on social media

Barrot further noted a proliferation of social media posts “attributing the demonstrations that took place to mass immigration or radical Islam.” He said such narratives misrepresented French society and sought to exploit domestic tensions to tarnish the country’s international standing.