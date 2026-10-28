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Israeli opposition leader demands Netanyahu step down

Israeli opposition leader demands Netanyahu step down

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14:36, 28/10/2026, Wednesday
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Israeli opposition leader demands Netanyahu step down
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Opposition leader Gadi Eisenkot urges Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to retire after exit polls show no clear majority in the Israeli election.

Call to step down

Israeli opposition leader Gadi Eisenkot on Wednesday called on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to retire from politics, telling supporters at his Yashar party’s Tel Aviv headquarters that voters had chosen change and warning the caretaker premier against manipulating security concerns for partisan advantage. Eisenkot, addressing the nation hours after polls closed, stated that holding another election would be a mistake and pledged to work with partners to forge a government representing all sections of society.

"It would be a mistake to hold another election, and it is my duty to do everything possible to carry out the will of the people," he said. Addressing Netanyahu directly, Eisenkot added: "Do not dare use Israel's security for your political needs." He also appealed to security chiefs to remember their obligation to serve only the interests of Israel's citizens rather than political masters, urging them to stand firm against pressure from the outgoing leadership.

Deadlocked projections

Exit polls published by Israeli television channels showed no clear path to a parliamentary majority for either bloc, with Channel 13 projecting a 51-51 split between Netanyahu’s coalition and Eisenkot’s opposition alongside 18 seats for Arab parties. Channel 12 earlier forecast a narrow 52-50 advantage for Eisenkot’s bloc against Netanyahu’s alliance, with Arab parties holding 18 seats in the 120-seat Knesset. Neither projection delivers the 61 seats required to form a government, while turnout reached 77.7 percent — the highest level since 1999 and up 7.1 percentage points from the 2022 contest, according to the Central Elections Committee.

Coalition negotiations

Channel 12 reported that President Isaac Herzog is expected to task Eisenkot with forming the next government once official results are finalized, though the decision hinges on recommendations from parliamentary parties. Vote counting began after polls closed at 10 pm local time Tuesday, with official results scheduled for announcement on Nov. 4.

Titles :gadi eisenkotbenjamin netanyahuisraelisraeli electionsknessettel avivyashar partyisaac herzog
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