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US warns Gulf states of 'short, intense' Iran war after midterms

US warns Gulf states of 'short, intense' Iran war after midterms

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14:43, 28/10/2026, Wednesday
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US warns Gulf states of 'short, intense' Iran war after midterms
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Report says US warns Gulf allies to prepare for intense military campaign against Iran after Nov. 3 midterms amid troop movements and carrier deployments.

Post-election offensive

Washington has informed several Gulf Arab nations to prepare for a "short, intense military campaign" against Iran following the Nov. 3 midterm elections, according to The Wall Street Journal, which cited individuals briefed on the diplomatic and military communications. The messages form part of mounting indications that Washington and Tel Aviv are preparing renewed heavy combat operations to weaken Tehran and compel it toward negotiations, the newspaper reported.

Military mobilization

US forces are relocating Patriot missile defense systems from Texas to the region and shifting troops from vulnerable positions, while stockpiling munitions and readying bombers and fighter jets for potential strikes, officials told the Journal. An additional aircraft carrier strike group and a Marine expeditionary unit are expected to join approximately 20 American warships in the Middle East next month, it added.

Presidential warnings

President Donald Trump has not finalized a decision but is inclined toward a "large postelection attack" targeting Iranian infrastructure and nuclear facilities, people familiar with his thinking told the outlet. The White House declined to comment on "sensitive military plans that may or may not exist," stating: "President Trump keeps all options on the table to ensure that Iran can never have a nuclear weapon."

Speaking at a rally in Lubbock, Texas on Tuesday, Trump told supporters: "You'll see Iran in a couple of weeks, if you don't mind." "We obliterated Iran's nuclear enrichment capacity with Operation Midnight Hammer and Operation Epic Fury and defeated them militarily, financially and otherwise. And it will all end very soon," he said. Trump has previously indicated he would not authorize military action against Iran before the midterm elections.

Regional conflict background

The US and Israel launched a war against Iran on Feb. 28, prompting Tehran to respond with missile and drone attacks across the region and effectively close the Strait of Hormuz, a vital artery for global energy shipments. A memorandum of understanding signed in June to pave the way for a final peace deal collapsed amid disagreements over navigation rights in the strategic waterway.

Titles :donald trumpirangulf statesstrait of hormuzoperation midnight hammeroperation epic furyus militaryisraelmidterm electionsthe wall street journal
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