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Iraqi PM arrives in Damascus on first visit since taking office

Iraqi PM arrives in Damascus on first visit since taking office

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14:48, 28/10/2026, Wednesday
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Iraqi PM arrives in Damascus on first visit since taking office
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Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi meets Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa in Damascus to discuss bilateral ties and border security during his first official visit since May.

Iraqi premier in Damascus

Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi arrived in Syria's capital Damascus on Wednesday for his first official visit since taking office in May, marking the first such trip by an Iraqi premier since the fall of the Assad regime in December 2024. Al-Zaidi, heading a high-level delegation, was welcomed at Damascus International Airport by Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa, according to the Iraqi News Agency (INA) and the Syrian Arab News Agency.

Citing al-Zaidi's office, INA reported that talks are expected to address bilateral ties. Earlier reports by local media indicated that border security and counter-terrorism efforts would also feature on the agenda, the agencies noted.

Border security discussions

On Tuesday, Sharaa stated that the border between the countries is "completely" secure, adding that Damascus and Baghdad are already coordinating on several issues. The Syrian president's remarks came one day before al-Zaidi's arrival in the Syrian capital.

The visit takes place amid efforts by both countries to strengthen bilateral relations following the establishment of a new administration in Syria under Sharaa in January 2025. The two neighbors have sought to enhance cooperation on security and economic matters since the change of government in Damascus.

Titles :ali al-zaidiahmad al-sharaadamascusbaghdadiraq-syria relationsborder securitymiddle east
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