Serbian police kill attacker outside Israeli embassy

Attack at embassy

Serbian police killed a knife-wielding attacker outside the Israeli embassy in Belgrade early Wednesday after the assailant wounded an officer while shouting “Allahu Akbar,” outgoing Interior Minister Ivica Dacic said. The officer suffered a minor knife wound to the face but killed the assailant in self-defence just after midnight, according to an interior ministry statement.

Dacic identified the attacker as a minor from the western city of Sabac who was known to security services as an Islamic State supporter. “A minor whose identity has yet to be established... attacked a member of the police with two knives while shouting 'Allahu Akbar',” Dacic said, adding that the suspect’s Instagram profile featured “a black flag and the Islamic State emblem.”

Terror threat raised

Dacic stated that the terrorism threat level had been raised to “red alert,” meaning tighter security checks and increased police presence at sensitive sites and crowded areas. “This means tighter security checks and an increased police presence at sensitive sites, including infrastructure facilities and places where large crowds gather,” the minister said.

Previous incidents

Although such attacks are rare in Serbia, the Israeli embassy in Belgrade has been targeted before. In June 2024, an attacker armed with a crossbow seriously wounded a police officer guarding the embassy before being shot dead by authorities.