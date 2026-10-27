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Syria condemns Jordan strikes as 'unacceptable violation'

Syria condemns Jordan strikes as 'unacceptable violation'

Yenişafak English AA
13:17, 27/10/2026, TuesdayU: Update: 13:18, 27/10/2026, Tuesday
AFP
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Syria condemns Jordan strikes as 'unacceptable violation'
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Syria's foreign ministry on Tuesday denounced Jordanian air strikes on the country's southern region as an unacceptable violation of sovereignty, rejecting Amman's justification that the operation targeted Islamic State militants responsible for a deadly church attack.

Syrian condemnation

Syria's Foreign Ministry on Tuesday issued a strong condemnation of Jordanian air strikes on southern territories, describing the operation as an unacceptable breach of national sovereignty and a violation of Syrian airspace that occurred without prior coordination with Damascus officials.

Jordan conducted the strikes on Monday targeting positions it said were held by the Islamic State jihadist group, saying the operation was direct retaliation for a deadly church assault that killed multiple people last week.

Violation of sovereignty

The official statement expressed "condemnation and rejection, in the strongest terms," calling the operation "an unacceptable violation and breach of Syrian airspace without any prior coordination." Officials also described the strikes as "a blatant violation of the principles of good-neighbourliness and Syrian national sovereignty," according to the ministry's release.

The Jordanian operation followed a deadly church attack last week that Amman attributed to Islamic State militants, though Syrian authorities rejected the cross-border action as a violation of territorial integrity.

Titles :syriajordanislamic statedamascusammanjordanian air strikessyria-jordan relationsmiddle east
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