Türkiye, Saudi Arabia, Pakistan, Iran agree on security cooperation

Quadrilateral talks in Tehran

Senior officials from Türkiye, Saudi Arabia, Pakistan and Iran convened in Tehran on Monday for quadrilateral security talks, pledging continued cooperation on regional stability. The meeting produced a joint statement committing the four nations to sustained dialogue on shared challenges, according to Iranian state media.

Iran's Supreme National Security Council Secretary Mohsen Rezaei hosted the gathering, which brought together high-level delegations from the three visiting nations in the Iranian capital. The talks focused on strengthening coordination mechanisms among the regional powers as they confront common security challenges in the Middle East.

Regional security focus

The delegations addressed recent developments in Palestine and Lebanon alongside Israel's military activities in the broader Middle East region, focusing on security frameworks and cooperative diplomatic measures to address ongoing crises.

High-level representation

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi attended the session, underscoring Tehran's commitment to the quadrilateral diplomatic format. Türkiye was represented by National Intelligence Organization Director Ibrahim Kalin, while Saudi Defense Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman and Pakistan's Chief of Army Staff Asim Munir led their respective delegations.