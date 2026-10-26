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Sisi tells Guterres Palestinian issue needs 'just' settlement

Sisi tells Guterres Palestinian issue needs 'just' settlement

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17:23, 26/10/2026, Monday
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Sisi tells Guterres Palestinian issue needs 'just' settlement
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Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi told UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Monday that a just settlement of the Palestinian issue remains essential for regional stability, calling simultaneously for comprehensive reform of the UN Security Council to restore confidence in the multilateral system.

UN chief meets Sisi in Cairo

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi told UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Monday that a just settlement of the Palestinian issue remains the cornerstone of regional stability, urging comprehensive reform of the UN Security Council to reflect contemporary international balances.

Speaking during talks in Cairo, Sisi stressed the "importance of strengthening the UN’s role and restoring confidence in the multilateral system through adherence to the UN Charter," according to a statement from the Egyptian presidency. He reaffirmed Cairo’s support for the UN’s central role in maintaining international peace and security.

Palestinian issue 'central' to peace

Sisi praised Guterres’ positions on the Palestinian issue and the need for its comprehensive settlement, the statement said. Guterres welcomed Egyptian efforts to consolidate the ceasefire agreement in Gaza and praised Cairo’s role in facilitating humanitarian aid deliveries to the embattled enclave.

"Lasting peace in the region could not be achieved without a just settlement of the Palestinian issue, stressing that it would remain the central issue in the Middle East until a final solution is reached," Guterres said. He voiced deep concern over developments in the occupied West Bank and urged the international community to assume its responsibilities to halt violations against Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank.

Security Council reform

Sisi underlined the need to reform the Security Council in a way that reflects international balances, reiterating Egypt’s commitment to comprehensive reform and stronger African representation. Both sides reaffirmed the need to move forward with reform of the UN system, including the Security Council, to make it more representative, equitable and capable of responding effectively to contemporary international challenges.

Regional files

Guterres praised Egypt’s efforts to prevent escalation in the Gulf region, noting there was an opportunity to reach understandings that could help ensure freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz and address Iran’s nuclear program through peaceful means. The talks also covered developments in the Horn of Africa, Sudan and Libya, with both sides stressing the importance of resolving conflicts through peaceful means and respecting international law.

Guterres arrived in Cairo on Saturday as part of diplomatic consultations aimed at de-escalating tensions between the US and Iran and supporting a diplomatic solution to the conflict in cooperation with Egypt and regional partners. The meeting came amid ongoing international efforts to secure a lasting ceasefire in Gaza and address humanitarian access constraints in the Palestinian territories.

Titles :abdel fattah al-sisiantonio guterresegyptunited nationsun security councilpalestinian issuegazawest bankstrait of hormuzsudan and libya
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