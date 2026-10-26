Home
World
Middle East
UN commission accuses Israel of 'extermination' in West Bank

UN commission accuses Israel of 'extermination' in West Bank

Yenişafak English AA
16:58, 26/10/2026, Monday
AFP
GoogleSee Yeni Şafak News More Often: Click and Add to Favorites on Google!
UN commission accuses Israel of 'extermination' in West Bank
File photo

The UN Independent International Commission of Inquiry on Monday accused Israeli authorities of committing the crime against humanity of "extermination" in the West Bank while continuing to commit "genocide" against Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, releasing the report on the eve of Israeli general elections.

The UN Independent International Commission of Inquiry on Monday accused Israeli forces of committing the crime against humanity of "extermination" in the occupied West Bank while continuing "genocidal acts" in the Gaza Strip, findings that come one day before Israelis head to the polls in a general election.

Systematic attacks in West Bank

The commission found that Israeli authorities waged a "widespread and systematic attack" against Palestinian civilians through military operations reinforced by sustained settler violence since October 2023. "The intentional killing and injuring of Palestinian civilians and destruction of homes in the West Bank combined with Israel's persistent denial of responsibility form part of a broader strategy to exterminate and displace Palestinians and impose conditions of life that are unliveable," commission chairman Srinivasan Muralidhar said in a statement. He noted that the targeting of civilians across different locations indicates high-level coordination and state policy, adding that Israeli authorities intended to collectively punish West Bank residents following Hamas's attack.

Israel rejects findings

Israel's mission in Geneva rejected the findings as part of a "misinformation campaign to demonise the State of Israel and portray its very existence as criminal". "The international community must reject these distortions, repudiate the commission's findings and demand its immediate dissolution," it said in a statement. The report also accused the Palestinian Authority of targeting dissenters and failing to investigate killings, noting that PA violence has targeted members of opposing armed groups and repressed civil opposition.

Genocide determination in Gaza

The commission reaffirmed its September 2025 determination that Israel continues to commit "genocidal acts" with intent to destroy Palestinians in Gaza. "The Israeli authorities and forces continue to commit genocidal acts with the genocidal intent to destroy, in whole or in part, the Palestinians in Gaza," the report said, citing cases of wilful killing and bodily harm. Israeli military operations have killed more than 74,200 people in Gaza since October 2023, according to health ministry figures considered reliable by the UN, with the commission set to present its findings to the UN General Assembly later Monday.

Titles :israel extermination west bankgaza genocidenavi pillaysrinivasan muralidharun human rights councilpalestinian authorityisraeli general election
Page End
Yeni Şafak
TRENARFRRUUR
Turkey's Accumulation. International Media Group.

Welcome to the news source that sets Turkey's agenda! With its impartial, dynamic, and in-depth journalism, Yeni Şafak offers its readers an experience beyond current events. Get instant updates on what's happening in Turkey and worldwide, with news spanning a wide range from politics and economy to culture, arts, and sports. Access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere with its digital platforms; keep up with the agenda with Yeni Şafak!

Follow us on social media.
Download Mobile Apps

Carry the agenda in your pocket! With Yeni Şafak's mobile apps, get instant access to the latest news. A wide range of content, from politics to economy, sports to culture and arts, is at your fingertips! Easily download it on your iOS, Android, and Huawei devices to quickly access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere. Download now, don't miss out on developments around the world!

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Micro Sites
15 July

Relive the night of July 15th in every detail and witness the triumph of democracy with Yenisafak.com's July 15th microsite. Explore everything about the heroic story of July 15th through video content, exclusive interviews, and photo galleries.

Turkish Elections

On Yenisafak.com's election microsite, you'll find instant election data and detailed analyses of all elections in Turkey's political history, all in one place. Gain a comprehensive insight into Turkey's democratic process by examining election results and political developments from past to present. Be at the heart of the elections with live results and expert commentary!

Jerusalem: A City's Story

For Muslims, Jerusalem is not just a city, but a sacred heritage at the heart of Islam. Start exploring now to discover Jerusalem's unique place in the Islamic world and witness the contemporary significance of this ancient city!

Categories
Today
Türkiye
Video
Gallery
Columns
Archive Columns
WorldAfricaAmericaAsiaEuropeMiddle East
EconomyAutomotiveBusinessReal EstateTurkey EconomyWorld Economy
TechnologyGamesInternetMobileProduct NewsScienceSocial Media
LifeArchaeologyBookCinemaCulture and ArtsCurrentHealthInterviewTravelTv
SportsFootballBasketballVolleyballTennisF1CricketOlympics
Albayrak Media
CorporateContactRss

Maltepe Mah. Fetih Cad. No:6 34010 Zeytinburnu/İstanbul, Türkiyeiletisim@yenisafak.com+90 212 467 6515

Albayrak Media Sites
GztZ RaporuKetebeDerin Tarih SkyroadArkitektPost Öykü
LEGAL DISCLAIMER

The BIST name and logo are protected under a 'Protection Trademark Certificate' and cannot be used, quoted, or modified without permission. All information disclosed under the BIST name is fully copyrighted by BIST and may not be republished. Market data is provided by iDealdata Financial Technologies Inc. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.

© Net Medya, All right reserved. 2026